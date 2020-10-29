 Skip to main content
Mobile unit will widen access to COVID-19 testing across McLennan County
Mobile unit will widen access to COVID-19 testing across McLennan County

covidtesting

Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management official Elizabeth Thomas demonstrates how COVID-19 tests will be collected with the mobile unit.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

A local COVID-19 surge testing effort is extending its reach through McLennan County with a testing center on wheels.

Local health officials Thursday demonstrated a specialized truck that can be driven to workplaces, church parking lots and hard-to-reach communities to perform saliva-based tests that are quick and free.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management are contracting with Aardvark Mobile Health for the service at a cost of $8,000 a week for the next 13 weeks. The firm provides a truck and a driver who can set it up to provide up to 500 tests per day, with the help of state workers including the Texas National Guard.

mobiletesting

The driver for Aardvark Mobile Testing sets up for a demonstration of the COVID-19 mobile unit Thursday. Its first day in operation locally will be Monday in McGregor.

The new unit will roll out from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Exchange Event Center at 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor. Another mobile testing site is planned the following week at 109 Panther Way in Hewitt, on Midway Independent School District property.

Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said other businesses or institutions can request a visit from the mobile unit.

The truck is a self-contained unit with its own power, climate control and the ability to provide negative or positive air pressure to project workers from the virus.

The mobile sites are part of a federal program that started this month in conjunction with state and local authorities to provide 40,000 tests in the area. As of Monday, almost 8,000 tests had been given, and by Thursday, some 6,580 results had come back, Craine said.

On Thursday, the health district announced 117 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 52 coming from the surge testing. No deaths were reported Thursday.

So far, the positivity rate from the testing surge has been about 4.5%, and more than three-quarters of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic. Craine said the testing allowed people who were infected to be quarantined to slow the spread of the disease.

"That's significant," Craine said. "We're catching people who haven't had symptoms yet. For those who are tested, they can protect themselves, their families, their coworkers and their friends."

The local testing effort is converting to all saliva-based tests, which are more popular than the nose swab method previously used, she said.

"People called and said they don't want to do a nasal swab," Craine said. "We've seen a lot of fear about that, and I understand."

Anyone being tested should not eat, drink or brush teeth at least 30 minutes before the test.

Other free testing sites are available next week at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Antioch Community Church and Heritage Square.

mobiletesting

The driver for Aardvark Mobile Testing sets up for a demonstration of the COVID-19 mobile unit Thursday. It can distribute up to 500 tests per day.

To preregister for the tests, visit www.covidwaco.com.

