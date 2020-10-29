Mobile unit will widen access to COVID-19 testing across McLennan County

A local COVID-19 surge testing effort is extending its reach through McLennan County with a testing center on wheels.

Local health officials Thursday demonstrated a specialized truck that can be driven to workplaces, church parking lots and hard-to-reach communities to perform saliva-based tests that are quick and free.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management are contracting with Aardvark Mobile Health for the service at a cost of $8,000 a week for the next 13 weeks. The firm provides a truck and a driver who can set it up to provide up to 500 tests per day, with the help of state workers including the Texas National Guard.

The new unit will roll out from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Exchange Event Center at 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor. Another mobile testing site is planned the following week at 109 Panther Way in Hewitt, on Midway Independent School District property.

Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said other businesses or institutions can request a visit from the mobile unit.

The truck is a self-contained unit with its own power, climate control and the ability to provide negative or positive air pressure to project workers from the virus.