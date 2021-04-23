Modest rainfall fails to quench spring drought in McLennan County area

With the Valentine's Day ice storm still freezing the memory bank, and with the traditional talk of April showers bringing May flowers, some may fail to notice McLennan County is suffering from drought conditions.
Scattered, infrequent showers since April 1 have put nearly an inch of water in rain gauges at Waco Regional Airport, counting the one-third of an inch recorded between 1:30 and 4 p.m. Friday.
But the fact remains Waco and McLennan County are 6 inches below the norm since the year began, said Allison Prater, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Scattered rains falling Friday afternoon provided temporary relief. Rain chances continued into Friday evening, but Prater said the weekend looked dry with highs in the 80s. The next chance of rain would arrive Tuesday.
Rain amounts throughout the Waco area varied as storms pushed through Friday afternoon.
"It's pouring cats and dogs here," said Clyde Colunga, a 31-year staffer at Westview Nursery and Landscape on North Valley Mills Drive.
He said gardeners and planters appear to have brushed off dry conditions and stuck with their annual routine of dirtying hands and tools when spring arrives.
Colunga said February's "snowmaggedon," with its sub-zero temperatures and icy conditions, did a number on shrubs citywide, and customers have swamped Westview Nursery searching for replacements.
McLennan County is suffering through a dry patch, Friday's showers notwithstanding, but Colunga's not calling for drastic action. He said a 30-to-40-minute watering weekly should well serve lawns and established shrubs.
Prater said all McLennan County finds itself in moderate to severe drought, while the far northwestern portion nearest Coryell County has been classified as suffering extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is updated each Thursday.
She said showers and thunderstorms Friday evening could produce rains of a half-inch to slightly more than 1 inch, but the unsettled weather also threatened the area with damaging winds and hail.
Dry conditions with highs in the 80s will prevail throughout the weekend and early into next week, with rainfall chances returning Tuesday, Prater said.
Since Jan. 1, Waco Regional Airport has reported rainfall totaling 3.73 inches, well below last year's 9.83 inches during the same period. About six-tenths of an inch had fallen in April through early Friday afternoon, with that total increasing to .97 of an inch by 4 p.m. due to early afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service. Late evening or overnight drizzle could push monthly totals closer to the roughly 2-inch norm.
April 2021 so far pales against last April's 3.2 inches, said Prater.
Gary Joyner, media spokesperson for the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau, said local farmers would welcome a steady, ground-soaking rain.
"They need some deep soil moisture, a larger rain event, not a tenth of an inch here, a tenth there," said Joyner, speaking by phone.
"Corn and sorghum are off to a good start, and cotton is starting to emerge. Wheat and oats are heading, starting to fill the grain kernel, so the timing of rain tonight and tomorrow would be very beneficial," Joyner said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor showed Friday that 65% of McLennan County fell into the "severe" drought category, meaning pasture conditions are very poor, soil is hard enough to hinder planting and crop yields do not look promising. Wildlife begins moving into populated areas, and wildfires threaten.
Cattle raisers also begin to thin their herds with early sales.
McLennan County joins Hill, Bosque and Coryell counties in forming a strip within Central Texas where drought conditions are at their worst.
The Drought Monitor shows that 99.8% of Coryell County is suffering from at least severe drought, and an overlapping 50% is experiencing an even drier "extreme drought."