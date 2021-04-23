Modest rainfall fails to quench spring drought in McLennan County area

McLennan County is suffering through a dry patch, Friday's showers notwithstanding, but Colunga's not calling for drastic action. He said a 30-to-40-minute watering weekly should well serve lawns and established shrubs.

Prater said all McLennan County finds itself in moderate to severe drought, while the far northwestern portion nearest Coryell County has been classified as suffering extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is updated each Thursday.

She said showers and thunderstorms Friday evening could produce rains of a half-inch to slightly more than 1 inch, but the unsettled weather also threatened the area with damaging winds and hail.

Dry conditions with highs in the 80s will prevail throughout the weekend and early into next week, with rainfall chances returning Tuesday, Prater said.

Since Jan. 1, Waco Regional Airport has reported rainfall totaling 3.73 inches, well below last year's 9.83 inches during the same period. About six-tenths of an inch had fallen in April through early Friday afternoon, with that total increasing to .97 of an inch by 4 p.m. due to early afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service. Late evening or overnight drizzle could push monthly totals closer to the roughly 2-inch norm.