Monday's filing deadline solidifies Waco political season

As the deadline for candidates to file for office came to a close Monday, several local races, including one for a newly created Central Texas House district, are shaping up to have a competitive flavor.

Angelia Orr, 52, a former Hill County district clerk from Itasca, was the first to jump into the race for the new Texas House District 13, which wraps around McLennan County but includes 60,600 residents of East Waco, eastern McLennan County south of West and takes in Baylor and parts of South Waco. It also includes all of Bosque, Hill, Limestone, Falls, Freestone and Leon counties.

Former Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson, 66, who retired after a 45-year law enforcement career, including 20 as sheriff, will compete with Orr in the March Republican Party primary.

The winner will face either Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis, 54, a former candidate for Texas governor, or Cuevas Peacock, 31, director of community relations at Baylor University, who are squaring off in the Democratic primary.

The 2022 primary election is March 1 in Texas. The runoff election date is May 24, and the general election is Nov. 8.