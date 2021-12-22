Money on the ground: Sidewalk pecans put jingle in pickers' pockets

“I don’t even know how to describe it but I see a whole different group of people from October to March, a whole different customer base,” he said, adding that some pickers will use their earnings to buy from his store.

The store sets aside the best-looking pecans to sell retail. One year, a picker sold 25 pounds of pecans, then used her proceeds to buy 10 pounds of premium pecans, Payne said.

When he found out she was using those pecans to bake pies for local nursing homes, Payne agreed to do a pound-for-pound exchange.

“She walked in one Saturday with two paper bags taped together,” he said. “Inside was a pecan pie, still hot. It was the best pecan pie I’d ever had. That’s the kind of people we have coming here.”

At Empire Seed on Elm Avenue one afternoon last week, a picker who gave his name as Russell handed over 12 pounds, after bringing in 16 pounds that morning.

“Yesterday I brought in 39 pounds,” he said. “One day I brought in 80. Some trees made a lot this year. … The things God gives us, the natural things he gives us, so many people waste or take for granted.”