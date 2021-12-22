Money on the ground: Sidewalk pecans put jingle in pickers' pockets

Some homeowners might see a windfall of pecans as a nuisance to rake up with the autumn leaves. Reginald Smith sees a meal ticket, and maybe a night out of the cold.
One day early last week, he got on his bike and hauled 61 pounds of fresh nuts to the seasonal pecan depot at Chapman’s Check Cashing, 1121 Waco Drive. He walked away with $50, enough for a motel room on a night when a freeze was forecast. The freeze never came but the pecans got him a good night’s sleep.
“I don’t have to ask another person for nothing, because God put it out there,” he said as a crew loaded burlap bags on a flatbed trailer. “I ain’t got to beg. … I just got to bend my back. It doesn’t give me a sense of pride. It helps me keep my pride. I already got a sense of pride. But for real, this helps.”
Sidewalk pickers can take their harvest to the rented space at Chapman’s or to Empire Seed Co. or Brazos Feed and Supply, all of which buy the nuts for about 90 cents a pound and resell them by the ton to larger wholesalers.
The haul can be impressive. Yard trees can account for about 20% of the state crop in a good year, said Larry Stein, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension horticulturalist and a leading state pecan expert based in Uvalde. This is a good year for Central Texas, though inconsistent elsewhere, Stein said.
Charlie Parrish, a pecan “accumulator” who bought Smith’s pecans in Waco, said he had shipped about 10 tons from Waco as of mid-December. Most went to Navarro Pecan Co. in Corsicana, which provides nuts for the world-famous Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes.
Craig Baggett, owner of Empire Seed at 201 Elm Ave., declined to say how much he was shipping, but a flatbed trailer parked out back full of one-ton “supersacks” last week spoke for itself.
“This is the best year in about five years,” Baggett said. “We haven’t really made a good crop in two or three years.”
Gary Payne, owner of Brazos Feed and Supply at 1505 La Salle Ave., said he shipped 5.5 tons last week, and he expects this will be another strong week.
“Our guys tell us (the pecan harvest) is spotty across the state, but right through this part of the state we’re in really good shape,” Payne said. “We started buying in mid-October, and it’s been really steady since.”
He said sidewalk pecans a year like this are like “money laying on the ground” for some people who need it. One man who lives miles away in North Waco comes several times a day on his bike, bringing 60 to 70 pounds a day. Another woman rides the La Salle-Circle shuttle to the store with her pecans, then catches it on the way out.
“I don’t even know how to describe it but I see a whole different group of people from October to March, a whole different customer base,” he said, adding that some pickers will use their earnings to buy from his store.
The store sets aside the best-looking pecans to sell retail. One year, a picker sold 25 pounds of pecans, then used her proceeds to buy 10 pounds of premium pecans, Payne said.
When he found out she was using those pecans to bake pies for local nursing homes, Payne agreed to do a pound-for-pound exchange.
“She walked in one Saturday with two paper bags taped together,” he said. “Inside was a pecan pie, still hot. It was the best pecan pie I’d ever had. That’s the kind of people we have coming here.”
At Empire Seed on Elm Avenue one afternoon last week, a picker who gave his name as Russell handed over 12 pounds, after bringing in 16 pounds that morning.
“Yesterday I brought in 39 pounds,” he said. “One day I brought in 80. Some trees made a lot this year. … The things God gives us, the natural things he gives us, so many people waste or take for granted.”
Baggett, the owner, said Empire Seed has been buying pecans since the 1940s. A long time ago, he said, Hoffman Banana Co. in downtown was the only local buyer for pecans, and it paid poorly, but in time the market expanded. In the last few years, street prices have risen from 50 to 90 cents per pound, he said.
Stein, the Agrilife extension expert, said so-called “accumulators” or middlemen typically take a mixed load of native and improved pecans to a sheller, which will typically sort them.
Native pecans, which are common among yard trees, are smaller and harder to crack and fetch less in-shell than the improved varieties. But shelled, native pecans are worth as much and may even be preferred, Stein said.
“The quality of native pecans is exceptional,” he said. “They typically have more oil. A lot of people would prefer native pecans over improved.”
Dannis Russell, whose family has owned Russell's Pecans in Gholson for five generations, said he does not see the sidewalk pickers as competition. He has an orchard, but his operation on Farm-to-Market Road 933 also shells pecans and sells pecan candy, so he benefits from a good overall local crop.
“We get a pretty good sense of what yard trees are doing because a lot of people bring us pecans to be processed,” he said.
Russell, who is pecan representative on a local Agrilife extension committee, said the year has been a mixed one for local pecan growers. Eastern varieties of pecans acclimated to high humidity did well in the soggy spring of 2021, while Western varieties succumbed to diseases such as black scab. Russell grows some of each type, and due to the Western varieties, his yield was reduced to about 40% of its full potential.