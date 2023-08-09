Waco-area public health officials have announced another six cases of illness consistent with E. coli connected to Playdium Pool in West, bringing the total to 25.

Two of the new cases were confirmed as E. coli via a lab test, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Clare Paul said by email. The six cases announced Wednesday are in addition to 19 announced Tuesday. The confirmed case count has also risen from two to four, Paul said.

E. coli infection symptoms may begin as soon as one day after exposure, or up to a week after exposure, according to the Mayo Clinic. Paul said the health district is still investigating possible cases, and more could spring up in the next few days.

Paul said the most recent reported case involves a person who visited the pool Friday, the same day the health district conducted testing of the pool’s water. Paul said Tuesday the health district’s test revealed no fecal contamination of the water and that the water’s pH and chlorine levels were within acceptable ranges, so the pool was allowed to remain open over the weekend.

Paul also said the health district is collaborating with state officials to explore the feasibility of conducting E. coli testing of the pool water. The health district does not have the total coliform testing capabilities to determine the presence or absence of E. coli bacteria in water, she said.

People with reported cases so far range in age from 8 to 55 years old, and no one has been hospitalized or died as a result of their E. coli infection, Paul said.

The health district conducts safety inspections of local pools on an annual basis, and prior to Friday, Playdium had most recently been inspected in June, she said.

E. coli is a bacteria that can be passed to humans through contaminated food or water, and causes symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea and vomiting. Common ways E. coli can be passed to humans include ingesting undercooked ground beef or ingesting water contaminated by fecal matter.

The Playdium Pool is closed on weekdays, as its summer-season hours ended last week. The pool is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Playdium’s owners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.