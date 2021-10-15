More than a fifth of Waco-area full vaccinations have come since summer surge

Thousands of McLennan County residents were motivated to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of the late summer surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, statistics show.

Since late July, more than 25,500 county residents have gotten fully vaccinated, about 22% of all residents fully vaccinated. In that time period, the percentage of eligible residents fully vaccinated has increased from 41% to 53%.

“At the time we started seeing an increase in cases, we started seeing an increase in testing and vaccinations,” said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. “It was a good thing that we saw people take it seriously.”

But even now, McLennan County rates lag far below those of Texas as a whole, where about 63% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Malrey-Horne and others said they hope the recent waning of COVID-19 cases does not slow the county’s progress in catching up before the next surge hits.

The public health district has continued its partnership with local school districts to get students and the surrounding communities vaccinated, holding clinics at every district in the county, she said. It also continues to hold clinics at churches, businesses and community events to make vaccination convenient.