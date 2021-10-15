More than a fifth of Waco-area full vaccinations have come since summer surge

Thousands of McLennan County residents were motivated to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of the late summer surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, statistics show.
Since late July, more than 25,500 county residents have gotten fully vaccinated, about 22% of all residents fully vaccinated. In that time period, the percentage of eligible residents fully vaccinated has increased from 41% to 53%.
“At the time we started seeing an increase in cases, we started seeing an increase in testing and vaccinations,” said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. “It was a good thing that we saw people take it seriously.”
But even now, McLennan County rates lag far below those of Texas as a whole, where about 63% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Malrey-Horne and others said they hope the recent waning of COVID-19 cases does not slow the county’s progress in catching up before the next surge hits.
The public health district has continued its partnership with local school districts to get students and the surrounding communities vaccinated, holding clinics at every district in the county, she said. It also continues to hold clinics at churches, businesses and community events to make vaccination convenient.
“We need to be 95% to 100% vaccinated, but really what we would hope to see is us reach the 75% to 80% of the community to be vaccinated,” Malrey-Horne said. “That would just be helpful for us to have a little bit more cover in knowing that we have more people vaccinated and that decreases the change for outbreaks in different settings and decreases the severity if anyone does get COVID-19.”
Though every public school district in the county has hosted a vaccination clinic, just 4,339 of the county’s estimated 14,349 residents age 12-15, or about 30%, have been fully vaccinated. On the other hand, more than 74% of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
However, it appears the discrepancy between the age groups is narrowing, Malrey-Horne said.
“We are seeing younger adults taking vaccines, and that is great news especially because our service industry is typically made up of younger people and people in the service industry are at high risk for COVID-19 just because they work with the public,” she said.
It appears a smaller share of the county’s Black and Hispanic residents have been vaccinated compared to the population as a whole, though state vaccination data lists the race as unknown for more than 6% of people vaccinated here, and variations in age distribution in racial and ethnic groups could play a part.
According to state data, Black residents account for 9.8% of all vaccinations in McLennan County, while 2020 census data shows Black residents account for 13.9% of the county’s population. Hispanic residents account for 17.6% of the county’s vaccinations and 26.3% of the population.
“Our Black and Hispanic communities as well as people who might live in rural areas, we are spending a lot of time trying to make sure they understand the truth of vaccines. … It’s not about disregarding anybody’s concerns or thoughts but helping them work through those questions that they may have,” Malrey-Horne said.
Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring all entities, public and private, from enforcing vaccine mandates. In a Twitter post announcing the ban, Abbott wrote “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced.”
With opposition for vaccine mandates, Malrey-Horne said it has been harder to get people vaccinated.
“For sure it has made it harder because I think people’s views are their views and they believe what they believe. And regardless of how hard we try to correct the misinformation, if you have made up your mind that this is the truth, our efforts may fall short,” she said. “But we will keep doing that, we will keep trying to educate people and correct the misinformation.”
Malrey-Horne said it remains important to protect the community with a range of mitigations measures, the vaccine leading the way.
“The message we are pushing through the health district is that if you are going to be at a large event, no matter your vaccination status, it would not be a bad idea to wear a mask,” Malrey-Horne said. “It’s just to give yourself an extra layer of protection. Be cautious of your surroundings and pay attention to how you feel yourself. If you are feeling sick you might not go around a big group of people.”
The health district is organizing the following vaccine clinics:
Sunday, the Waco Cultural Arts Fest from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, Shots for Souls at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Monday, at Little Christian Academy from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday, at La Vega High School Cafeteria from 4:30 p.m.-7p.m.
Wednesday, at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
Thursday, at Education Service Center Region 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, at Midway ISD Panther Stadium from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Oct. 23, at Jubilee Food Mart from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.