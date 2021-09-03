More Waco-area schools plan to mask up after holiday to bring down high COVID-19 caseload

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Superintendent James Lenamon said McGregor ISD will start requiring masks at all schools starting Tuesday. He said a positivity rate of more than 2% triggers the requirement for the next seven days or until the rate drops below 2%, whichever takes longer.

China Spring ISD reported 54 active cases Friday. China Spring High School had the most, with 27 students and one staff member testing positive.

Dr. Suzanne Jacob, a pediatrician for Waco Family Medicine, said one in every four to five patients who get tested at Waco Family Medicine is testing positive.

“There’s a lot of COVID in our community, so I think it’s just important for families to be aware,” Jacob said. “It’s important to think about it when you’re going about your daily life.”

Jacob said the delta variant seems to mostly cause cold-like symptoms in her youngest patients, while teenagers have symptoms that more closely match their adult counterparts.

“It looks a lot like a cold for little, with fever, cough and congestion,” Jacob said. “The older kids who are able to describe what’s going on, it’s pretty flu-like with headaches, sore throat and body aches.”

She also said older kids seem more likely to report losing their sense of taste and smell.