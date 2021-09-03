More Waco-area schools plan to mask up after holiday to bring down high COVID-19 caseload

More Waco-area schools are asking students and teachers to mask up in the face of COVID-19’s rapid spread among students and the broader community.
The Waco-McLennan Public Health District reported 240 new cases Friday, bringing the active case count to 1,974. There were 188 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Waco, including 47 on ventilators. According to the health district, 95% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated, and 97% on ventilators were unvaccinated.
The health district also announced two more deaths of McLennan County residents caused by COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 548. There have been seven deaths in the first three days of September.
Connally Independent School District will require masks when students return to class Tuesday, after a districtwide closure in response to a high number of cases and the deaths of two teachers.
Waco ISD implemented a mask mandate that started this week, after seeing dozens of cases in its first few days of the semester.
McGregor schools and at least one Midway campus will be requiring masks, at least temporarily, when students return after Labor Day. Both districts' policies are part of response plans they rolled out this week. McGregor will add prevention measures as the testing positivity rate on a campus increases. Midway will add measures as the number of confirmed cases increases, measured as a percentage of a campus' staff or a percentage of a campus' students.
Also starting Tuesday, Midway teachers will offer remote conferencing with students who are quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure, district spokesperson Traci Marlin said. The practice will allow students staying home because of exposure to continue earning attendance credit. The district will also start virtual lessons for 76 students who have been exempted from in-person classes because of health issues including lung conditions and asthma.
River Valley Intermediate School reported 40 active cases Friday. Principal Paul Offill posted a Youtube video Friday asking for families’ help in urging kids to be careful at school and keep their hands to themselves.
“Our students aren’t being bad. They’re just fifth and sixth graders,” Offill said. “I think if we can deliver the same message at school and at home, our students can realize we need their help as well. And they’re old enough to be responsible for that and take some control over that.”
River Valley students will be required to wear masks after they return from the Labor Day weekend, and the policy will be reevaluated after two weeks. The school will also split students into two groups for lunch, one in the cafeteria and one in the gym, to allow for more distance between students.
McGregor ISD reported 87 active cases Friday, with the majority in primary- or elementary-level students.
Superintendent James Lenamon said McGregor ISD will start requiring masks at all schools starting Tuesday. He said a positivity rate of more than 2% triggers the requirement for the next seven days or until the rate drops below 2%, whichever takes longer.
China Spring ISD reported 54 active cases Friday. China Spring High School had the most, with 27 students and one staff member testing positive.
Dr. Suzanne Jacob, a pediatrician for Waco Family Medicine, said one in every four to five patients who get tested at Waco Family Medicine is testing positive.
“There’s a lot of COVID in our community, so I think it’s just important for families to be aware,” Jacob said. “It’s important to think about it when you’re going about your daily life.”
Jacob said the delta variant seems to mostly cause cold-like symptoms in her youngest patients, while teenagers have symptoms that more closely match their adult counterparts.
“It looks a lot like a cold for little, with fever, cough and congestion,” Jacob said. “The older kids who are able to describe what’s going on, it’s pretty flu-like with headaches, sore throat and body aches.”
She also said older kids seem more likely to report losing their sense of taste and smell.
She said while none of her patients have gone from the clinic to the hospital, she is especially concerned about the potential for children with underlying conditions to develop complications. Jacob said the best thing parents can do is get vaccinated themselves and vaccinate kids who are old enough to get the vaccine. Everyone, especially those who are unvaccinated, should avoid indoor gatherings without masks.
In McLennan County, 45.8% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 57.6% statewide.
The Lorena ISD's COVID-19 dashboard reported 63 active cases Friday. Eight were at the primary school, 17 at the elementary school, 16 at the middle school and 22 at the high school.
McLennan Community College saw six new cases Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 43. Of that number, 36 were students and seven were employees or others.
At week's end, Baylor University had 170 active cases, including 153 in students, three in faculty, 11 in staff and three in contractors.
Student and employee vaccinations continued to increase, with 70.8% of students and 84.7% of employees vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tribune-Herald staff writers Carl Hoover and Amaris E. Rodriguez contributed to this report.