Mosquitoes brush off brutal winter to make a summer comeback in Waco area

A mosquito's short breeding cycle makes control a challenge. Females lay their eggs, as many as 200 at a time, in standing water, often as little as two to four inches deep.

The time between egg and an adult mosquito able to fly and bite is about seven to 10 days. An adult mosquito lives roughly two weeks before dying, although insecticides and humans' swatting can shorten that life.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Public health districts and municipalities focus on the egg-laying phase of the mosquito's breeding cycle in their efforts to control mosquito populations, urging area residents and property owners to drain or monitor any standing water.

"If you can get rid of the water, you prevent a mosquito from flying in the air," Litke advised.

Anything that can collect rain water — flowerpots, containers, roof gutters, lawn furniture, pet water dishes, bird baths, children's outdoor toys, tires and more — are potential breeding spots. Much of the health district's anti-mosquito messaging urges homeowners and property owners to check regularly for any standing water, draining it wherever found.

Those who have outdoor objects that need water, such as bird baths, decorative ponds and pet watering bowls, can disrupt mosquito breeding cycles by changing the water regularly or keeping it moving.