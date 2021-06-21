Mosquitoes brush off brutal winter to make a summer comeback in Waco area

It's a sound of summer that doesn't recall kids playing at the pool, cruising with the radio on or backyard cookouts: a high-pitched whine sometimes punctuated with a slap on skin and, all too often, one that starts up again after that swat.
It's mosquito time again.
Those who hoped the deep freeze of February would put a dent in this summer's mosquito population are finding otherwise each time they go outside and become a biological magnet to the whining, biting insects.
Experts say a better predictor comes when temperatures rise above 60 degrees and stay, combined with several days of rain and extended high humidity — conditions much of McLennan County experienced in May.
Those factors provide optimal conditions for mosquitoes to breed, and that means it's mosquito time again, only more so.
"This isn't anything that is higher than normal or unusual. It's that time of year for mosquitoes," said David Litke, director of environmental health for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
The seasonal return of mosquitoes means a corresponding uptick in advisories on mosquito control and abatement from the public health district. Mosquitoes are more than a biting nuisance: They can carry viruses and parasites that cause diseases debilitating, even fatal, to humans.
The primary carriers of disease in Texas are the state's two most common mosquito genera.
Culex species, including the northern and southern house mosquitoes, can carry West Nile virus.
Aedes species are responsible for transmitting dengue, Zika fever, chikungunya, yellow fever, St. Louis encephalitis and equine encephalitis. Species include Aedes agypti, or the yellow fever mosquito, and the more common Aedes albopictus, or the Asian tiger mosquito.
A third genus of mosquito, Anopheles, spreads malaria, which is mostly confined to tropical regions of the world.
Fortunately, McLennan County has seen few cases of such mosquito-borne diseases in recent years as tracked by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Last year, only a single case of West Nile Virus was reported in the county, Litke said. Presently, the state reports WNV has been detected in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Williamson and Harris Counties, but no human cases yet.
Only female mosquitoes bite and their blood-sucking is essential for breeding. Mosquitoes need proteins and iron found in mammalian blood to produce their eggs.
A female Culex takes about a minute or two to become fully loaded with blood while an Anopheles may take up to five minutes, said Baylor University mosquito researcher and biology Professor Cheolho Sim. It takes less time to raise the itching welt most commonly associated with mosquitoes, a consequence of histamines in the bloodstream reacting to the proteins left from feeding.
A mosquito's short breeding cycle makes control a challenge. Females lay their eggs, as many as 200 at a time, in standing water, often as little as two to four inches deep.
The time between egg and an adult mosquito able to fly and bite is about seven to 10 days. An adult mosquito lives roughly two weeks before dying, although insecticides and humans' swatting can shorten that life.
Public health districts and municipalities focus on the egg-laying phase of the mosquito's breeding cycle in their efforts to control mosquito populations, urging area residents and property owners to drain or monitor any standing water.
"If you can get rid of the water, you prevent a mosquito from flying in the air," Litke advised.
Anything that can collect rain water — flowerpots, containers, roof gutters, lawn furniture, pet water dishes, bird baths, children's outdoor toys, tires and more — are potential breeding spots. Much of the health district's anti-mosquito messaging urges homeowners and property owners to check regularly for any standing water, draining it wherever found.
Those who have outdoor objects that need water, such as bird baths, decorative ponds and pet watering bowls, can disrupt mosquito breeding cycles by changing the water regularly or keeping it moving.
Mosquitoes rarely venture far from where they hatch. A Culex mosquito may spend its entire life within 150 feet from where it hatched, while Aedes mosquitoes might venture as far as 450 feet. For people who find mosquitoes in their yards, it's likely they hatched nearby or in a neighbor's yard.
"It's important that neighbors talk to each other," Litke noted.
Baylor biology professor Jason Pitts, whose lab studies disease-carrying insects, particularly Aedes mosquitoes, recalled field surveys and trapping during his years in Nashville, Tennessee, where researchers would encounter swimming pools on abandoned properties or puddles in below-ground storm sewers that, undisturbed, were breeding clouds of mosquitoes.
Litke said Waco and the health district's mosquito control plan has employees in nearly a dozen city departments ranging from parks and recreation to code enforcement on the lookout for places that could breed mosquitoes. When found, workers will drain the water if it's on city property or notify the property owners if it's on private property.
City and county governments once sprayed neighborhoods to control mosquitoes, but most no longer do so. McLennan County last sprayed for mosquitoes in 1980, Litke said.
Why didn't the extended freezing weather of February kill off the current swarms of mosquitoes?
"That's a reasonable assumption, but there are no easy answers," said Baylor researcher Sim.
He speculates it may be genetics at work. Sim's lab, which analyzed the local mosquito population for the health district for four years, studies mosquito diapause, a period when mosquitoes go dormant to survive the winter, as one of its research topics.
Researchers in the field are finding that northern and southern house mosquitoes do mate with each other, and there's a possibility that part of the genetic material swapped in the process may be making southern mosquitoes as winter-hardy as their northern counterparts.
Pitts and his lab associates are trying to determine what senses the Aedes mosquitoes use in tracking their human and animal targets. Smell and temperature, it turns out, are major attractants for female mosquitoes homing in for a place to land and feed. Scents of body odor, sweat and breath plus the air temperature near a warm-blooded animals catch a mosquito's attention.
Mosquito repellents that contain DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, citronella or lemon grass use dual strategies, creating an unpleasant smell for mosquitoes while masking human scent, he said. Smoke from campfires and outdoor grilling also can keep mosquitoes at bay, with their heat sources also creating a temperature distraction. Wearing strong cologne might work for some people, and though Pitts' research aims to find what scents are the best repellents, his advice is to use whatever works.
Timing also plays a role in reducing the irritations of mosquito time. Mosquitoes are most likely to be out flying and feeding near dusk and dawn, times when humans going outside know they should take preparations. Continued vigilance in draining standing water can solve future issues.
"Most people don't think about it until they're bitten," Pitts noted.
Though a wet, humid May has led to a buzzing June, Sim said Texas weather is about to help out. "The flip side of (a rainy spring) is that a hot and dry summer — the months June, July and August that make us uncomfortable — will dry up where mosquitoes breed," he said.