A Baylor University professor said mosquitos in Waco and McLennan County are a nuisance, but very few people catch mosquito-born illnesses in the area.

"Biting mosquitos are certainly a nuisance, but because of the low incidence of mosquito-borne illnesses in the area, we do not consider them a danger," said Jason Pitts, an associate biology professor at Baylor and director of the Texas Mosquito Control Association.

Pitts' lab at Baylor studies mosquitos that carry diseases like dengue and Zika. He said a Baylor colleague, biology professor Cheolho Sim, used to run a mosquito surveillance program in McLennan County, but his grant funding the program ran out about five years ago.

Pitts said he is not concerned the county has no ongoing mosquito trapping and testing.

Most of the trapping and testing of mosquitos to see if they carry diseases is done in the major metropolitan areas of Texas and the counties that surround them, he said. When Sim was trapping mosquitos, one of Baylor's labs would test them for diseases, Pitts said.

The most recent cases of mosquito-borne illnesses recorded in McLennan County were in 2016, when eight people had West Nile virus, according to Texas Department of State Health Services records. The records do not indicate any of the eight who had West Nile died.

Texas had 128 cases of all mosquito-borne illnesses in 2019, including four that resulted in death, according to the department's most recent statewide mosquito-borne illness report, prepared in 2022 for the year 2019. None of the cases were in McLennan County.

West Nile virus is endemic to the United States and Texas, which means the state sees cases of the disease every year in humans and pathogen transmission by mosquitoes every year, said Sonja Swiger, an etymology professor and extension specialist with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Stephenville and the second vice president of the Texas Mosquito Control Association.

"In Texas, we also have cases of dengue that are travel-associated, meaning the individual contracted the virus outside of Texas but was diagnosed in Texas," Swiger said.

Any time doctors or hospitals detect a mosquito-born disease it is reportable to the state, said Dr. Cinthia Gallegos, an infectious diseases physician at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.

"If there were any provable cases, these would be reported," Gallegos said.

Diseases like West Nile virus, Zika and dengue are spread only by infected mosquitos, she said.

"These are transmitted only by a mosquito bite, not from coughing or sneezing or anything like that," Gallegos said. "Eighty to 90% of people who have West Nile virus have a very mild case, or no symptoms at all."

When residents go outside in the early mornings or evenings when mosquitos are active, public health experts recommend wearing long sleeved shirts and long pants, and insect repellent with DEET. Dumping containers with standing water a couple of times per week will prevent mosquito larvae from maturing.

Pitts said he puts a product called Mosquito Dunks, which kills mosquito larvae, in any standing water he finds on his property if it is not in something he can dump out. He recommends that people who have a large number of mosquitos on their property contact a professional exterminator rather than buying spray or chemicals from a store and attempting to treat the mosquitos themselves.

"The places where mosquitos would actually live are not places you would ever think to spray for them, or not easily reached by homeowners," Pitts said.