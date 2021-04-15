Mother-daughter team taking first steps in effort to house veterans in need

“We had felt the need to help and we couldn’t decide who," Dalton said. Then we came across the vets when granddad came down here and we said ‘let’s do it.’”

Kramer said they began looking for more information on housing for veterans after her father, a World War II veteran, had a hard time adjusting to living with her after he moved from Pennsylvania.

“He wanted his own place," Kramer said. "He is used to being independent.”

She has long had an appreciation and soft spot for the men and women who served in the military.

“My family has been here since 1736. Every war my family has been in,” Kramer said.

The collection of cabins taking shape on her property will provide a temporary home for veterans in need, and a goal to "get back on their feet and become productive members of society" will be a prerequisite for moving in.

“Through the nonprofit we are trying to keep the expenses down so that the vets don’t have much to pay," she said. "There is no credit check, but there is a background check.”