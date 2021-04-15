Mother-daughter team taking first steps in effort to house veterans in need

It is not unusual these days to find Pamela Kramer, 60, and her daughter Samantha Dalton, 23, on their farm hanging up drywall or installing flooring in one of the colorful cabins they are working to convert into housing for disadvantaged veterans.
With plenty of land and animals to bring a peaceful setting to veterans who need assistance, the duo are taking the first steps with their new nonprofit, Homestead for Heroes, to convert part of their land into a temporary housing oasis for homeless veterans. Located a mile west of Mother Neff State Park in Moody, Homestead for Heroes is working to extend a “helping hand when there is nowhere else to turn” to veterans in the community who have not been able to find housing through other organizations, Kramer said.
Without officially opening their doors, they have provided temporary low-cost housing in basic facilities to three veterans, with one living there now. Their ongoing work should set them up with the capacity to serve a few more at a time.
Originally from Pennsylvania, the mother-daughter team has a long history of rescuing and fostering animals. After moving to Texas in 2017, they began establishing a reputation among the community as a safe place for people to take abandoned animals in need of shelter while they look for a “furever home,” Kramer said.
With a passion for helping and providing shelter to animals in need, the duo often discussed how to extend services to people, and they decided to focus on veterans after Dalton's grandfather, a Marine veteran like her father, moved in with them.
“We had felt the need to help and we couldn’t decide who," Dalton said. Then we came across the vets when granddad came down here and we said ‘let’s do it.’”
Kramer said they began looking for more information on housing for veterans after her father, a World War II veteran, had a hard time adjusting to living with her after he moved from Pennsylvania.
“He wanted his own place," Kramer said. "He is used to being independent.”
She has long had an appreciation and soft spot for the men and women who served in the military.
“My family has been here since 1736. Every war my family has been in,” Kramer said.
The collection of cabins taking shape on her property will provide a temporary home for veterans in need, and a goal to "get back on their feet and become productive members of society" will be a prerequisite for moving in.
“Through the nonprofit we are trying to keep the expenses down so that the vets don’t have much to pay," she said. "There is no credit check, but there is a background check.”
The nonprofit also maintains communication with any counselors veterans have previous relationships with to make sure that they are actively working toward finding long-term housing and jobs. Kramer has a degree in clinical psychology from Liberty University in Virginia and is able to work with veterans' counselors to try to keep them on the right path.
With quarters for one already livable, Kramer and Dalton are trying to finish setting up six insulated 10-by-12 cabins, including five for sleeping arrangements and one for a shower. Each cabin will have a composting toilet, a mini kitchen, a heater and an air conditioning unit. Veterans will also have the option of either borrowing furniture from the nonprofit or bringing their own.
Kramer hopes to be able to set up a well to give the veterans access to running water and eventually add solar panels to the roofs to cut down on electrical costs.
“Eventually I want to make everything as self-sustaining as possible,” Kramer said.
She is also starting to make room for a small garden to be able to grow vegetables.
Monthly rent will be about $450 per cabin.
Jonathan Buie, 47,is a former specialist crewman who was stationed at Fort Hood in the '90s and is currently the only tenant at Homestead for Heroes. He was referred to the farm by the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop resource center in Waco.
“I was needing a place at the time because I was in a nursing home and looking around," Buie said. "With being on disability it is hard for me to find a place that is affordable and so they told me about this place.”
He said the mother-daughter duo often pick up his groceries for him because of his limited mobility.
“I like it here," Buie said. "Pam and her daughter don’t treat me like a tenant. They treat me like family here.”
The nonprofit is working on establishing connections with Veteran One Stop, local hospitals, food banks, and the Department of Veterans Affairs to get the word out with hopes of being able to gain support from the community.
“Like any other nonprofit, we require the community to assist us in achieving our goals,” Kramer said.
The original goal was to have all the cabins ready and Homestead for Heroes fully up and running by last month, but that plan ran into a major setback when a veteran who was taking shelter in one of the cabins in exchange for work stole approximately $10,000 worth of tools and materials, Kramer said.
“It has just been a struggle because we have been financially doing this all on our own," she said. "Now with everything that he stole and we now have to replace, we just don’t have it.”
A lot of the supplies are ready to go, but along with the financial hit, they also lost a worker, she said.
“Now we need assistance installing drywall, electric, insulation, ramps, sinks, showers and help in completing and decorating each cabin,” Kramer said.
Monetary donations are welcome, and so is time spent helping build.
“I know organizations are hurting for places (offering housing) but I can’t really say ‘we are here’ and have them try to send us people because nothing is really completed,” Kramer said.
McLennan County Veteran Services Officer Steve Hernandez said the effort Kramer and Dalton are making is admirable.
“Anytime we can get someone to take a chance to get veterans stable and get them reintegrated into the community, we applaud them. … Hopefully it will work and they can continue to help veterans,” Hernandez said.
The nonprofit has created a GoFundMe page, gf.me/u/zmsh2h, to help raise the money needed to get the cabins in livable shape for veterans to have a safe place while they work toward their goals.
“While they are here they aren’t homeless,” Kramer said.