Mother of crash victim sues, alleging former Waco officer stopped her from helping daughter

The mother of a 27-year-old Waco woman who died after she was involved in a car crash while suffering a heart attack is suing the city of Waco and a former police officer who the mother alleges recklessly stopped her from performing potentially life-saving measures on her daughter.

Debra Haynes Smith, the mother of Samarian M. Long, is seeking unspecified damages in her wrongful death lawsuit, filed recently in Waco’s 170th State District Court. The suit names as defendants the city of Waco and former Waco police Officer Paul Scrivner.

The suit, filed on Smith’s behalf by Houston attorney Henry Curtis Jr., alleges Long died as a result of Scrivner’s negligence after the November 2017 crash.

Scrivner had been with the department six years when he resigned in August last year after his drunken driving arrest the month before. Scrivner said Thursday he was unaware of the lawsuit and declined comment.

Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said the city was served with the lawsuit Wednesday.

“We are looking into it and we will defend it,” Richie said.