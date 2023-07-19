The Cameron Park Zoo’s adult female Masai giraffe, Penelope, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning after falling ill the night before, the zoo announced.

The zoo’s veterinarian staff worked with the giraffe through the night, but she passed early Wednesday morning, according to a zoo press release. An necropsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death, which will take several weeks.

Penelope was 10 years old, born May 9, 2013, at the San Diego Zoo. She gave birth June 23 to a baby named Zuri. Zuri made her public debut in the giraffe enclosure alongside her mother just last week. Zuri was Penelope’s second baby. Her first, Zeke, was born at Cameron Park Zoo in 2021 before being moved to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Masai giraffes are the largest species of giraffe and are endemic to Tanzania and Kenya. They are also endangered, as National Geographic reported in 2019 that only 35,000 Masai giraffes remained in the world.

“The Cameron Park Zoo staff and volunteers are deeply saddened by the loss of Penelope. The support of the community is greatly appreciated in this difficult time,” the press release says.