Motorcyclist seriously injured in Waco Drive collision
A motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital after suffering serious and life threatening injuries Tuesday in a crash at Waco Drive and North Sixth Street.

The Waco Police Department received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a four-door black sedan at approximately 11:40 a.m. Officer Garen Bynum said police arrived on the scene within two to three minutes of the call.

The motorcycle appeared to have been traveling west on Waco Drive, and the sedan was  traveling north on Sixth Street at the time of the collision, police said.

Bynum said police are still unsure who is at fault in the crash or whether speed was a factor.

Police did not release the motorcyclist's identity Tusday but said he was taken to the hospital in stable but serious condition. The sedan driver remained on the scene and was not injured though “very shaken up,” Bynum said.

First responders remained at the scene around 1:50 p.m. cleaning up the accident. 

By the time police arrived, Bynum said that many people had already pulled over to try to help the motorcyclist.

“A number of citizens stopped to assist with medical care for the motorcyclist and, as long as he makes it, they could very well be the reason that he lives,” Bynum said.

