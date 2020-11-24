Mountain lion orphaned in Washington finds home at Cameron Park Zoo

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Takoda is finishing up a 30-day quarantine period and getting to know the zookeepers. Soon, she’ll move to a night house and, when she’s ready, into the mountain lion exhibit.

“We’ll just have to let her dictate her comfort level,” Butler said. “Right now, she’s responding well to her keepers but we want to make sure we forge that relationship before we place her in the night house with Tawakoni and then start the introduction process.”

Last August, the zoo acquired Tawakoni, another female mountain lion from South Dakota, under similar circumstances after she was orphaned in the wild.

“Her story is that her mom had been killed so she was orphaned with two brothers,” Butler said.

Tawakoni stayed with her brothers at the Oklahoma City Zoo until she was about six months old, when she came to the Cameron Park Zoo. Shortly after Tawakoni came to the zoo, Paso, the zoo’s 17-year-old female mountain lion, died of pneumonia.

Paso was born in 2001 and was rescued by the California Fish and Game Service before she was transferred to Cameron Park Zoo with her sister, Robles, in 2003, according to the Tribune-Herald. Like Tawakoni and Takoda, the pair would not have been able to return to the wild safely.