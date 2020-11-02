Movies, dining to cease at The Hippodrome

The historic Hippodrome Theatre at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, which has undergone two major renovations in recent years, will no longer offer first-run movies and will close its two restaurants: The Raleigh Diner and The Hightop Bar, developer and co-owner Shane Turner confirmed Monday.

The iconic theater that dominates the multi-story building will be made available for rental, Turner said in a news release. The recently added smaller theatres facing South Eighth Street and The Raleigh Diner "will become available real estate suitable for a variety of purposes," said the release.

"The event space will remain available, but it was time for the Turners to focus on their core competency: development," said the release. The Turner/Behringer real estate team also is responsible for opening the Union Hall food hall just a block from the Waco Hippodrome Theatre.

"Bringing the historic Hippodrome back to life was a labor of love for us, and she's in good shape today," said Turner. "The enhancements to the property, the addition of the dining facilities, and expansion along Eighth Street will afford a tremendous opportunity for someone with the passion and drive to make their own mark in downtown Waco."