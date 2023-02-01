Ms. Jean retires on 90th birthday, after 70 years working in Waco

The average age of retirement in the United States lingers around 65, most workers putting in about 40 years before clocking out for good.

For sharp and witty Annie “Ms. Jean” Kinder, the first 45 years just was not enough. Tuesday, on her 90th birthday, Kinder retired from her second career in Waco after nearly 70 years in the workforce.

“They ask me, ‘Why are you leaving? Why don’t you just stay?’” she said. “I can’t work forever, even though I’d like to.”

Kinder, the youngest of six siblings, was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Groesbeck. After graduating high school she moved to Waco with her mother in 1952.

In 1953 Kinder attended Central City Commercial College, also known as the 4C, at Washington Avenue and Eighth Street.

After college Kinder went straight into working at Lone Star Gas, a utility company that was founded in 1909 to move natural gas to Dallas and East Texas. She became a disbursement clerk working in the basement of the building that now holds the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Washington Avenue alongside many women she is still friends with. Her starting salary was just $145 per year.

Kinder was at work on May 11, 1953, when the Waco tornado, one of the deadliest tornados in Texas history, ripped through downtown.

She said her office did not know what was going on outside, just that the weather was getting worse. There was no alarm system at the time. The Texas Tornado Warning Conference, which set standards for tornado warning procedures and radar, was formed and had its first meeting in June following the tornado.

“We just knew it was awfully dark,” Kinder said.

The office fled to the company vault with thick walls and waited out the storm. Kinder said when things had subsided she was picked up from work, but leaving the office her car went the opposite direction of the wreckage and she did not find out the extent of the damage until later.

Kinder moved positions around 1993 and went to work upstairs at the company’s call center with her daughter, D’Anna Mitchum. It was only then, 40 years into her career, that she used a computer for the first time at work.

Mitchum said when Kinder first started working with computers she had to learn how to enter commands on the text-only green screen monitor. She worked in the call center for three years, deciding 44 years was enough, and retired in 1997 at 63 years old.

She said she only took one year off before deciding she needed something to keep her mind going.

In 1998, Kinder saw a newspaper ad for a weekend-only front desk job at Lake Shore Village Healthcare Center, now known as Lakeshore Village Nursing and Rehab. She worked Saturday and Sunday for about four years before moving back to full-time employment.

“From the story she told me, this was supposed to be a one-year retirement job,” facility administrator Travis Ward said.

As a receptionist Kinder will answer the phone, check in visitors, use the fax machine — pretty much whatever they bring her, she said. But one thing she will not do is use the computer.

“I was older by the time we got to Lake Shore,” she said. “I didn’t ever have to use the computer.”

Having learned the basics at Lone Star, Kinder’s only catch was that if she had to use a computer again for the job, she did not want it. Ward said one of his most memorable moments with Kinder was his first day when she made that clear to him.

Throughout her careers, Kinder has lost her husband and became a single mother, has had breast cancer resulting in two mastectomies and most recently she broke her hip on the job, but each time she recovered and went right back to work, rarely missing even a sick day.

Janice Flowers, who has worked at Lakeshore for 28 years, considers Kinder to be her best friend. Flowers was there when Kinder started the job and when she broke her hip. Flowers rode in the ambulance with her, stayed until her family made it to the hospital and even became her caregiver for a couple months while Kinder stayed at Lakeshore following her injury.

Mitchum said she is thankful her mother has had such loving and supportive coworkers, especially since Mitchum only recently moved back to Waco. Kinder even has her own parking spot labeled “Reserved for Ms. Jean,” a nickname she picked up over the years at Lakeshore.

Kinder said she is not sure what she will do in her retirement yet, but she knows she does not want to spend time sitting in front of the TV. She still drives, taking trips to the beauty shop to have her hair done every Saturday morning before cruising to the grocery store on her way home.

Mitchum said Kinder has a life motto that, no matter what, she has always repeated: “Tomorrow will take care of itself.”