Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church

The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January.

Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia, and their twin sons, Declan and George, moved to Waco in June. During the past two years, Mumejian served as Interim senior pastor of Riverside Baptist Church in Washington, DC, following pastoral positions in Connecticut and North Carolina. He holds a Master of Divinity from Duke University and is continuing postgraduate work in reconciliation and interfaith relations. For nearly 12 years, Nick also has been managing editor of The Muslim World, founded in 1911, the world’s oldest academic journal dedicated to Islamic studies and interfaith relations.

Laura Dávalos-Lind, current chair of the board of deacons, said "Rev. Nick will bring to Lake Shore his energy and knowledge. We will greatly benefit from his faith journey and interfaith relationships. His engaging personality will move us forward."

Founded in 1959, Lake Shore Baptist Church is a welcoming and affirming community of Christians, attempting to discover, articulate, and embody the meaning of the Gospel in the world today. It is affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, and the Association of Welcoming & Affirming Baptists.