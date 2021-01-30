The themes flow from Sunday to Saturday in “Tree Of Life,” a recent exterior mural in East Waco, but the people and history contained in it stretch over the decades.

The vivid mural on the side of TFNB Your Bank For Life’s branch at 715 Elm Ave., a collaboration between the bank and Creative Waco’s ARTPrenticeship program, attempts to capture the neighborhood’s stories and culture through themes and significant personalities.

Coordinating and arranging that into a unified piece of artwork took Waco artists Vincent Thomas and Cade Kegerreis about two months with 10 Waco Independent School District ARTPrenticeship students painting much of it in from October to December.

Previous ARTPrenticeship murals, two of which were painted last year in East Waco, interpreted themes such as community in “The Spirit of We” at Brotherwell Brewing and health in “The Color of Health” at a Waco Family Health Center clinic, but the two lead designers on “Tree of Life” opted to bring attention to local stories and people, much in the way the East Waco Library’s 2013 mural does.

Thomas harvested stories and ideas from community leaders formal and informal, which were then worked into a weekday progression centered on a Tree of Life symbolizing the intergenerational connections of the neighborhood’s residents past and present.

Kegerreis, who has helped oversee and design ARTPrenticeship mural painting since 2018, brought his experience to the project. Although the two had known and talked with each other for several years, finding common ground as Waco artists trying to build a local career, “Tree of Life” provided their first true collaboration, he said.

The two spent about two months on research, community conversations and design before paint went on the wall.

“It was definitely the challenging part of the project,” Kegerreis said.

Days of the week provide a way to group themes and people, starting with Sunday and “Roots of Faith” on the mural’s left and ending with Saturday, “Fruits of Hope,” on the right.

Sunday, “Roots of Faith,” shows the role church and leadership play, with images including those of Doris L. Harvey, Austin’s first black tax examiner, who was also highly active in her church, St. James United Methodist Church; and labor leader Fredna White, whose shoulder-perched red bird Thomas said symbolizes healing from cancer. A green-jacketed book with Jockey Club on its cover represents the long-standing neighborhood barbershop and the Green Book traveler’s guides that listed restaurants, motels, beauty parlors and barbershops open to Black people journeying through a racially segregated South.

Monday, “Budding Family,” has parents, two purple-skinned toddlers, a color representing royalty, prosperity and holiness, and a mother braiding her daughter’s hair. There is also a reference to the Eastern Little League youth baseball team that won a 1981 state championship.

Tuesday, “Seeds of Wisdom,” shows the neighborhood’s connections to education, such as Paul Quinn College and Baylor University, with a depiction of soul superstar Barry White receiving an honorary doctorate in 1979 from Paul Quinn College. Lion and panther mascots and a red-gowned Waco High School graduate stand in for A.J. Moore High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Waco High School.

Wednesday, “Rooted and Reaching,” has a tree suggesting intergenerational links running through the whole mural. “This is the panel that glues it all together,” Thomas said.

Thursday, “Shoots of Prosperity,” turns to East Waco’s commercial core with a facade including or suggesting several notable businesses past and present

Friday, “Flowers of Legacy,” looks at the neighborhood’s contributions to entertainment and culture, from Jules Bledsoe, the Gem Theater and pop stars Hi-Five, the only Waco performers with a No. 1 Billboard pop music hit, to the Waco Knight Riders trail riding group.

Saturday, “Fruits of Hope,” ends with community leaders and icons pointing toward the future, including James and Ethel Gooden, who marched with civil rights leader A. Philip Randolph; Adrana Gooden, whom Thomas considers a neighborhood oral historian; World War II hero Doris Miller; Janice Matthews, owner of Doris Miller Memorial Park; and urban farmer Leon Brown.

Kegerreis and Thomas chose an eye-catching palette that also would fit it with murals found on several other Elm Avenue buildings.

Both artists will continue to finish details on the mural, which will be dedicated at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The semi-private event will include representatives from TFNB, Creative Waco, ARTPrenticeship students, Thomas and Kegerreis and artist mentors Tashita Bibles and Kristen Thompson.

The fall project also has a new film component with videographer Andreas Zaloumis leading four ARTPrenticeship students in creating a 10-minute film about the mural, its creation and backstory. That film, set for screening at Monday’s dedication, will be available later on YouTube and the Creative Waco and TFNB websites.

