Murky work: Waco officials remove another car from Brazos River

Waco Fire Department and law enforcement personnel work Tuesday to remove a vehicle from the Brazos River at the south boat ramp of Brazos Park East.

A private dive team last week found three vehicles in the river, including a Kia Rio that belonged to a Waco woman who went missing in 2017. Waco fire and police officials recovered the Kia last week and are hoping an autopsy will positively identify a body found inside. > Read more