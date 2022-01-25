 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murky work: Waco officials remove another car from Brazos River
Murky work: Waco officials remove another car from Brazos River

Waco Fire Department and law enforcement personnel work Tuesday to remove a vehicle from the Brazos River at the south boat ramp of Brazos Park East. A private dive team last week found three vehicles in the river, including a Kia Rio that belonged to a Waco woman who went missing in 2017. Waco fire and police officials recovered the Kia last week and are hoping an autopsy will positively identify a body found inside. The other two vehicles are not believed to be connected to the 2017 disappearance.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Waco Fire Department and law enforcement personnel work Tuesday to remove a vehicle from the Brazos River at the south boat ramp of Brazos Park East.

A private dive team last week found three vehicles in the river, including a Kia Rio that belonged to a Waco woman who went missing in 2017. Waco fire and police officials recovered the Kia last week and are hoping an autopsy will positively identify a body found inside. > Read more

The other two vehicles are not believed to be connected to the 2017 disappearance.

Car, human remains recovered from Brazos River
