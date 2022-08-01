Name released of man who died in Saturday crash

The name of a 46-year-old man, who died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday at Loop 340 and Highway 6, was released Monday after notification of his family, Waco police announced.

Police said James May died of injuries at the scene of the early Saturday crash. The name of the other driver was not released and no charges were mentioned in Monday’s update.

Police were called to the crash at 4:37 a.m. Saturday near the westbound access road for Loop 340 and the southbound access road for Highway 6, according to an initial police press release.

A 19-year-old man was driving west on Loop 340 when the front of his vehicle hit the passenger side of May’s vehicle, according to police. The 19-year-old remained at the scene, and no charges had been filed Saturday.