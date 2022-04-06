Names of pilots who died in Marlin crash released

The pilots of the single-engine Cessna T206H that crashed near Marlin around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday have been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Howard identified the victims as Thomas Sands Jr., 55, of Sugar Land, and Cinnamon Franklin, 27, of Greenwood, Indiana.

Sands and Franklin were pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been notified, he said.

"The airplane was mangled," Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis said Tuesday. "It did not catch fire."

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. NTSB has not yet revealed any information about why the aircraft crashed.

Local, county and state authorities responded to the crash Tuesday in a field east of the Marlin airport near Falls County Road 134, officials said.

The FAA reported in a statement Tuesday that the flight took off from Houston Executive Airport en route to Waco Regional Airport.

Andrew Perry, executive director of the Houston Executive Airport, said Tuesday he and his staff knew the pilots who flew out of his airport bound for this area.

"The pilot (Sands), he was a very nice guy," Perry said Wednesday. "He always had a smile, and always talked to our staff. He had a wonderful nature."

He said the second pilot was new to aviation.

"She (Franklin) seemed excited to be flying," Perry said. "Our heart and prayers go out to the family and friends."

