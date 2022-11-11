Navy veteran, 88, whose Waco home burned last year getting new one, mortgage-free

A U.S. Navy veteran and his wife in Waco will soon have a new home completed, mortgage-free, on a site the couple owns.

Harold Lincoln, 88, served in the U.S. Navy from April 1955 to December 1957, and has some service connected disabilities. He and his wife Mary, 81, lived in a home they own in the 500 block of 24th Street in Waco for 47 years, until a fire nearly destroyed it in May 2021.

Operation Finally Home, in partnership with BAM Builders and H-E-B Operation Appreciation, are building a brand new home, on the same site, at no cost to Lincoln and his family. BAM Builders has framed the house and built the exterior walls and roof. It will be ready for move-in early next year.

This Veterans Day, the partners building the home, subcontractors as well as friends, loved ones and supporters of the Lincolns were invited to write notes of love and encouragement to post on the structural wood inside the home.

Harold and Mary Lincoln visited the home to check on construction progress and found the notes a pleasant surprise. The couple smiled with gratitude and amazement at the progress on their home and the notes of love.

"This is fantastic," Mary Lincoln said Friday. "Just the feeling, I'm so excited about everything, and seeing the (outside) walls put up."

She said that if she and her husband are able to move into the home around the holidays, the first meal she will cook will be turkey and dressing with candied yams.

"Our kids do love the candied yams," Mary Lincoln said. "They expect the yams."

Harold Lincoln said Friday that he served in the U.S. Navy during peacetime.

"I served in a Navy flying squadron called VP-17," Lincoln said. "We were based in Washington State and spent some time Okinawa (Japan)."

Lincoln said with pride that he never actually set foot on a real Navy ship.

"The only ship I was ever on was the dummy ship, during boot training in San Diego," Lincoln said.

Navy veterans from that time period refer to their initial training when they first enter the Navy as "boot training," now commonly called "boot camp."

Harold Lincoln’s service-connected disabilities include hearing loss, tinnitus and a skin condition, according to a statement from Operation Finally Home.

After his Naval service, Lincoln went into construction himself, working his way up to project foreman, the statement says. In the early 1970s, work led him and his wife from Austin to Waco to the home on 24th Street, where they stayed until the electrical fire last year damaged much of the home. They raised six sons and two daughters in that home, the statement says.

The fire forced the couple to move in with a daughter, who uses a wheelchair and does not have adequate space to accommodate everyone, the statement says.

After the fire, several local organizations offered support, including reaching out to Operation Finally Home for potential assistance.

“At first we thought this would be a home modification project,” David Drew, senior vice president of operations for Operation Finally Home, said Friday.

Drew said the nonprofit does home modifications and builds new homes, mortgage-free, for veterans in need and also for first responders in need.

“When we and the builders, Jonathan Barrow and Caitlyn Barrow of BAM Builders, looked at home and saw the extensive damage, we decided the best thing would be to demolish the original home and build a new one,” Drew said.

He said the Barrows and their company came to Operation Finally Home looking to build a home for a veteran around the time supporters of the Lincolns reached out to the nonprofit for assistance.

“The floor plan of this home is very similar to the one Harold and Mary lived in for nearly 50 years, where they raised their family,” Caitlyn Barrow said Friday. “The fire started in the kitchen.”

According to the statement, fire completely destroyed two bedrooms and a bathroom, while smoke damaged plumbing, electrical wiring and fixtures and windows throughout the rest of the original home.

Drew said Mary Lincoln had told him early in the project, one of the first times they all met, that she had dreamed of owning a new home.

“She never thought it would come about this way,” Drew said of Mary Lincoln.

Caitlyn Barrow said the Lincolns were astonished when the project team told them they would demolish the original home and build a brand new one, mortgage-free.

Based in New Braunfels, Operation Finally Home was founded in 2005, Drew said. The nonprofit has built or modified homes in 32 states, Drew said.

“We completed our 200th project at a home in Irving earlier this year,” Drew said. “Including completed and on-going projects, we have a total of 380 right now.”

H-E-B expresses commitment to honoring our nation’s heroes year-round through H-E-B Operation Appreciation, according to a company statement released Friday. The grocery company supports, honors and provides employment opportunities to military service members, veterans and their families, the statement says.

This year on Veterans Day, H-E-B managers and employees will host more than 250 appreciation events and community outreach efforts across Texas, the statement says.