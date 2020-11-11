Good things come to those who wait, and admirers of Waco’s own World War II hero, Doris Miller, must wait until 2026 to see his Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier “laid down” at a shipbuilding facility in Newport News, Virginia.

That’s when construction begins on the multi-billion-dollar ship, which likely will hit the water in earnest six years later, in 2032. Staffed by thousands, it will be the most powerful and lethal warship in the world, Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has said.

By then, maybe, those who believe Doris Miller deserves the Medal of Honor for his bravery as a 22-year-old kitchen hand aboard the USS West Virginia will win the day.

The story of this sharecropper’s son is widely known in Central Texas and beyond. When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Miller went to the ship’s burning bridge and dragged the ship’s wounded captain out of harm’s way. He then commandeered a .50-caliber anti-aircraft machine gun and fired at oncoming Japanese planes until the ammunition ran out. From the deck he rescued shipmates from the burning oil-slick waters of the Pacific as his ship sank.

His actions earned him the Navy Cross, the Navy’s third-highest honor, and the messmate relegated to menial tasks due to his race became legendary as the first Black hero of World War II.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly, during formal ceremonies in Newport News, Virginia, said no one understands the meaning of service more than those who put the needs of others above themselves.

He added that Miller “stood for everything that is good about our nation,” and honoring him honors the contributions “of all our enlisted ranks, past and present, men and women, of every race, religion and background.”

Modly, according to reporting in the Navy Times, said the new Doris Miller-named carrier will be powerful and lethal, will operate deep into the 21st century, and will prove a venue for service to more than 100,000 officers and crew, “many of them yet to be born.” Mostly enlisted men and women, “the steel spine of our ships,” will serve aboard the carrier, Modly said.

In shipbuilding parlance, the carrier will be “laid down” in 2026, meaning the keel is placed in dry dock for construction to commence. The trade magazine “Defense” reports it will be ready to sail six years later, in 2032.

Huntington Ingalls Industries received a $24 billion contract to build both the USS Doris Miller and the USS Enterprise, reports the journal.

Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers are designed to be more than 1,000 feet long, capable of carrying more than 75 aircraft and crews larger than 4,500, according to Navy specifications. They are powered by two nuclear reactors.

This is the first aircraft carrier named for an African American and the first time a sailor has been so honored for actions taken as an enlisted man. Naming ceremonies for the new aircraft carrier took place in January 2020 in Hawaii. With the USS Arizona Memorial floating in the background, Modly honored Miller’s legacy in a ceremony at Pearl Harbor, where he officially named the future aircraft carrier after Miller on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tragically, Miller died 17 months later, when a Japanese submarine sank the escort carrier USS Liscome Bay during an invasion of the Gilbert Islands. Nearly 650 of the more than 900 sailors on board died with the ship, and Miller’s body was reportedly never recovered.

Such waves Miller made, and so impressive his act of valor, he was recruited to sell war bonds back in the states. The image of the stocky former high school football player and fleet boxer appeared on recruiting posters.

He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart. His face appeared on a postage stamp. In 1973, the Navy commissioned a destroyer escort, the USS Miller. Two years later the vessel was reclassified as a frigate.

The Veterans Affairs hospital at New Road and Memorial Drive in Waco has been renamed the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The centerpiece of local recognition resides at Bledsoe-Miller Park on the east bank of the Brazos River, near downtown and the Waco Suspension Bridge. There the $2.7 million Doris Miller Memorial is being completed in phases, the first a finished product, the second soon to commence.

Waco Cultural Arts Fest undertook efforts to make the memorial a reality, and director Doreen Ravenscroft said funds are in place to complete it. She said nearly 1,000 people have contributed to the cause, with donors ranging from school-age youngsters raiding their piggy banks to major foundations, including Cooper, Waco and Bernard and Audre Rapoport, making pledges.

“We have donations from 900 to 1,000 people, maybe more,” said Ravenscroft. “We are funded at the moment, unless we get another surprise.”

She said COVID-19 threw scheduling a curve, temporarily shutting down a foundry in Loveland, Colorado, tasked with casting bronze reliefs depicting Miller’s early family life and school years at A.J. Moore, his sporting achievements before and during his Navy service, and battleship row at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where the Navy’s Pacific fleet was devastated.

“Work continues on veterans’ names to be placed around the pool, and on horseshoe-shaped panels recognizing all donors,” Ravenscroft said.

“We’re basically waiting for this COVID-19 stuff to be over,” she added. “We will have a wreath laying on Dec. 7. The bronzes should have arrived by then, but we’re not promising anything. We’ll just be excited when they come in.”

She said plans have begun for a major event on Dec. 7, 2021, the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

