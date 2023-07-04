The morning of July Fourth for the Waco area opened as it has for years, with a handful of neighborhood parades kicking off a day of celebration.

The Old Oaks and Castle Heights neighborhoods kept up their long-running celebrations. So did Woodway, where the hundreds of revelers on the parade route ranged from a 29-year public safety veteran behind the wheel of the city's biggest firetruck to a 2-year-old on his first self-propelled foray away from home.

"He goes pretty fast. It's impressive," said Megan Denton, mother of Parker, 2.

He took the crown, or green-mohawked bicycle helmet as the case may be, as probably the smallest parade participant operating his own vehicle.

Mom had a backup plan in case Parker did not quite make the full route of almost a mile on his push bike, next to his older sister who has graduated to pedals. Stroller space was waiting alongside their younger brother, who rounded out out mom's crew for the morning.

Fire Marshal Justin Zang drove the Woodway Public Safety Department's platform truck, dwarfing the long line of Jeeps, pack of decorated bicycles and scooters and even the other firetrucks taking part in the parade through the neighborhood behind Crossroads Fellowship Church on Estates Drive. Zang said he has been joining the parade for as long as he has been with the department, and it gives kids from the area a good holiday activity and a chance for a closer look at the the department's people and equipment.

Leading the parade, the Crawford Fife and Drum Corps brought sounds reminiscent of the American Revolution. Seven members of the Caldwell family make up the corps formed in 2015. They also take part in a larger fife and drum corps, playing the striking music used as a standard form of battlefield communication in the 18th century.

Kids at the time, generally age 10 to 16 before they were old enough to fight, would head to the battlefield to signal soldiers' movements, said Mason Caldwell, 19, the oldest of Joanna and Mike Caldwell's children who took part in the Woodway parade. As warfare evolved from the set-piece battles typical of the Revolutionary era, bugles eventually served the same purpose.

"It's easier to play a bugle while you're riding a horse," Mason said.

Behind the family band turned historical crew followed several public safety vehicles and a slew of Jeeps, including a World War II-era jeep made by Ford, before the brand name had developed from the slang term for a military GPV, or general purpose vehicle. Vehicles behind them, included a trio of classic cars carrying Woodway resident Nolan Tindell and three generations of his descendants.

Tindell handled his 1914 Ford Model T, "from when cars weren't much more than just a buggy," while his progeny took the wheel of a 1927 Model T hot rod and a 1952 Chevrolet Bel Air.

Local officials also took part, including McLennan County Court-at-Law Judge Ryan Luna, Judge Alan Bennett of Waco's 474th State District Court and new Woodway Public Safety Chief Khalil El-Halabi, who has been with the department since 2008.

McLennan County District Attorney rode in a classic Cadillac convertible, complete with a set of cattle horns on the front.

Police gave a rough estimate of 400 people taking part in the parade, including spectators in lining front yards.