Neighbors give input on $8.2 million redo of historic Cotton Palace Park

“It’s fair to say everything that was installed in this park has served the community well, has been loved to death and has now exceeded its usefulness,” Balk said.

In an interview after the meeting, Balk said the park’s service area extends for a half-mile radius and includes approximately 6,000 residents. However, the park is the closest one for more than 9,000 people in the surrounding area.

“This park is kind of doing double duty,” Balk said. “Whereas we would typically plan park coverage that serves a half-mile radius. ... The nearest park is maybe three-quarters of a mile. There’s also a vacuum, a void in the downtown area.”

Balk said the park is larger, which means it’s more likely to have an onsite bathroom, but he could not guarantee that will be the case.

Debbie Miller, director of the Waco Child Development Center next to the park, was part of the small public meeting last Thursday. She said if the park had a public pool in place of the Sun Pool, South Waco kids would definitely use it.

“We use to walk our kids to the Boys Club, and we called them the ‘Deep End Crew’ because they all learned to swim there,” Miller said. “Now we have to take them to Hawaiian Falls, but there’s not really a pool there for them to learn to swim in.”