Neighbors give input on $8.2 million redo of historic Cotton Palace Park

South Waco residents around Cotton Palace Park have started dreaming along with city parks officials and consultants about the future of Waco's oldest park.
At a meeting last week at the Cesar Chavez Middle School cafeteria, they discussed ideas such as a dog park, aquatic features, walking trails, a new playground and public art or monuments marking the park's long history as a gathering place, including its days as a statewide fairground centered around the cotton industry.
The city of Waco has set aside $8.2 million to redevelop the park, and construction could begin 2023 or 2024, said Jacob Bell, a client manager for Walker Partners, the local engineering firm managing the project.
The park of nearly 20 acres is hemmed in by Waco Creek, Clay Avenue, Dutton Avenue and the Cesar Chavez Middle School campus, which is built partially over the site of the original Texas Cotton Palace.
The palace was built to house the Texas Exposition and remained open through the 1930s. In the 1950s the city of Waco operated the public Sun Pool at the site, and later developed the softball complex.
“If there are any artifacts of this park that we can leave in place or bring back, that would be cool,” Bell said.
Aside from exercise equipment added in 2019, Cotton Palace Park has not received any updates since the parks department replaced the playground’s swings 15 years ago. The playground itself is almost 30 years old, senior park planner Tom Balk said.
“It’s fair to say everything that was installed in this park has served the community well, has been loved to death and has now exceeded its usefulness,” Balk said.
In an interview after the meeting, Balk said the park’s service area extends for a half-mile radius and includes approximately 6,000 residents. However, the park is the closest one for more than 9,000 people in the surrounding area.
“This park is kind of doing double duty,” Balk said. “Whereas we would typically plan park coverage that serves a half-mile radius. ... The nearest park is maybe three-quarters of a mile. There’s also a vacuum, a void in the downtown area.”
Balk said the park is larger, which means it’s more likely to have an onsite bathroom, but he could not guarantee that will be the case.
Debbie Miller, director of the Waco Child Development Center next to the park, was part of the small public meeting last Thursday. She said if the park had a public pool in place of the Sun Pool, South Waco kids would definitely use it.
“We use to walk our kids to the Boys Club, and we called them the ‘Deep End Crew’ because they all learned to swim there,” Miller said. “Now we have to take them to Hawaiian Falls, but there’s not really a pool there for them to learn to swim in.”
She said her center also distributes food to people who need it, many of whom use the existing bridge to reach the center on Ross Avenue. She said a community center at the site where local kids could have birthday parties would also benefit the surrounding neighborhoods.
South Waco resident Carlotta Herrera, who is in her 90s and lives in the neighborhood and grew up in Bellmead, said she remembers seeing Cotton Palace as a very young girl when her parents took her in 1930.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Herrera said. “I remember we crossed that bridge and I saw the lights and thought, ‘Oh, this is something exciting.”
Today, she said she’d like to see the park become a spot where families can walk together, including elderly people and children.
“Sidewalks are small, and the elderly need wheelchairs or walkers,” Herrera said. “And we really need that, because we don’t get out. I say ‘we’ because I don’t get out unless my daughter checks on me.”
The fairgrounds began in 1894 after Waco residents raised $40,000 to build a large exhibition hall that opened to the public Nov. 8 of that year.
“This was the buzz of the nation,” Balk said. “Everybody was very impressed with the kind of tourism that generated, the way it could showcase technology and industry … and Waco was not unique in realizing that this could be a valuable thing to bring home.”
A fire destroyed the hall’s large auditorium the following January. The structure was rebuilt in 1910, and at least 8 million people passed through its gate before it closed in 1931, according to records from the Texas Collection. The site hosted everything from parades and art exhibits to musical performances, car races, carnival rides and competitions.
Bell said the redeveloped park could pay tribute to that heritage.
“Maybe there's some way we can bring in some views of the past and marry it up with what we have here today,” Bell said.
More information on the Cotton Palace Park master plan can be found at www.waco-texas.com/cms-parksandrecreation. To submit comments and questions, send an email to itstartsinparks@wacotx.gov.