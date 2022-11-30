NeighborWorks Waco renovating offices as Magnolia works on new HQ nearby

Just call them the odd couple. One costs $21 million and involves converting the old Tribune-Herald home at Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue to Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Magnolia headquarters. The other, just a few steps away, has NeighborWorks Waco spending $400,000 to renovate a building it bought 20 years ago to serve as its nerve center.

NeighborWorks Waco works to encourage homeownership. The Gaineses became famous fixing up homes for the cameras on the TV hit "Fixer Upper."

"We'll probably have Joanna and that other guy, Chip, over for coffee," NeighborWorks President and CEO Roy Nash joked. "I see them in their parking lot occasionally, looking things over. I'm sure they will make good, compatible neighbors. We may ask them to take part in a project."

NeighborWorks has created a niche for itself, building houses and helping would-be homeowners obtain financing. It offers credit counseling and lending services and runs a rental program in addition to constructing new residences. Nash said it just sold the last of 12 homes it built in Legacy Square, an East Waco subdivision between Hood and Turner streets.

But NeighborWorks' own home was showing its age, and then some. With dust already flying in the neighborhood, the nonprofit decided now was the time to address water penetration threatening the brick-and-stone facade, to give the place a fresh face, with emphasis on windows fronting Franklin Avenue. The pock-marked parking lot likewise would get a new surface.

"We're looking closely at a February/March finish time," Nash said. "Most of the water leakage was across the front of the building. We've replaced carpeting and so forth. The interior is looking pretty good."

Scaffolding outside reveals the new point of emphasis.

Hundreds if not thousands of people may best know NeighborWorks Waco as where they get their income taxes prepared at no cost. Nash said the building also provides office space to Neighborhood Housing Services of Waco.

NeighborWorks bought the 5,000-square-foot space in 1999 and since has sought to make it an office building, Nash said. It moved walls around, raised ceilings and tackled other mostly cosmetic projects.

But the ongoing overhaul by Built Wright Construction is the most extensive.

Nash assured that NeighborWorks gets along fine with the work crews tackling the Magnolia renovation. It owns land to the rear all the way to Mary Avenue, and workers have received permission to enter the property if necessary, or to place materials there in a pinch, Nash said.

Magnolia announced in April 2021 its intention to buy the newspaper building. The Tribune-Herald space opened in 1950, but declines in staffing levels and reductions in operations carried out locally, including removal of the printing press, prompted the paper's current owner, Lee Enterprises, to trade 110,000 square feet for 6,500 split between two locations.

Magnolia announced plans to renovate about 70,000 of the old newspaper building's 110,000 square feet, creating production space for the Magnolia Network, as well as a test kitchen, offices, meeting rooms and warehouse space.

The Tribune-Herald, meanwhile, has relocated to the third floor of River Square Center, near Franklin Avenue and University Parks Drive.