Neil Sperry: Add more blackberries from existing plants

Dear Reader: Those are probably gray-green lichens, and if so, they’re a tandem growth of funguses and algae nurturing one another. They also will develop on boulders, so they’re obviously not parasitic.

I will say, however, from a life’s career of observing lichens, they do seem to be more common on branches that are dead or dying. It wouldn’t hurt to have a certified arborist look at your trees.

DEAR NEIL: We have tall nandinas that really ought to be trimmed back from our windows. How can we do it? The plants have lots of berries. When can we prune them without ruining the berries?

Dear Reader: It sounds like you have the old-fashioned standard nandinas. There is an odd pruning technique that is rather specific to them.

You want to sort through their stems and select the tallest one-third of the stems. Cut those canes clear back to the ground, leaving the other two-thirds intact.

Those cut canes will send out new sprouts that will fill in from beneath, giving the plants a fresh, rejuvenated look.

If they’re really overgrown, you could even cut the tallest half of the canes back to the ground.