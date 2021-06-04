Neil Sperry: Adding water won't help a dead plant

Dear Reader: The fruit will not harm your lawn unless they pack tightly and form a mass over the grass.

However, they will germinate in abundance, and you will have hundreds of mulberry trees coming up everywhere. I am not aware of any spray you can use to make the conversion you requested.

Fruitless mulberries are a different type of mulberry entirely. They have to be propagated asexually. I wish I had better news for you.

DEAR NEIL: I have a 30-year-old Chinese tallow tree that was started by my brother’s wife. My brother died early, and I’ve named this tree for him.

It’s near the Red River, but it has survived other severe winters in the past. This year, however, it doesn’t seem to be leafing out even yet. I value this tree greatly. Is there anything I can do at this point?

Dear Reader: Look up and down the trunk closely to see if there are any new buds being produced. People with less compelling stories are sending me photos of their Chinese tallow trees sending out new growth.

I have not been especially encouraging to those people because they could get other trees much more easily than waiting on the regrowth from these injured trees.