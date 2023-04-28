DEAR NEIL: After the winter two years ago killed my yaupon holly, this plant came up from its roots. It is about 8 feet tall and 6 feet wide. The small, white flowers smell somewhat like a lilac. Can you help me identify it, please.

Dear Reader: You have an Amur River privet that has come up from seed. Most gardeners’ first inclination is to like this plant, but after a few years, they realize that no introduced shrub in Texas rivals its invasive behavior. Those white flowers will give rise to small, purple fruit that birds treasure, and soon plant all over the neighborhood. They soon overtake entire woodlands crowding out native undergrowth in the process. This plant should never be encouraged and should always be removed.

For what it is worth, I really doubt that your yaupon holly froze two years ago. I guess it’s possible, but among all of the other plants in Texas that did freeze, I don’t recall seeing or hearing of any other yaupons that were healthy and vigorous at the time of the freeze having died.

DEAR NEIL: Do you have a couple of favorite, gray-leafed perennial plants? I have the perfect spot. They would need to stay 12 to 24 inches tall. I really don’t care if they bloom.

Dear Reader: My two personal favorites are lambs ear and Powis Castle artemesia. They’ve both done very well for me, although I do replace them and start over occasionally. Lambs ear may melt out in extreme summer conditions, but given a little afternoon shade, it’s terrific. You definitely want to remove its flower buds before they start to open. The plants go downhill quickly when they’re allowed to come into bloom. With Powis Castle, trim it occasionally to keep it well shaped and compact. These are both very nice plants.

DEAR NEIL: We recently built a new house in East Texas, and we were able to save five of the dogwood trees, the largest being 4 or 5 inches in diameter. The larger trees are producing new growth and limbs from the trunk and from the bottoms of the trees. I don’t mind letting those shoots grow, but are they in the best interest of the five trees?

Dear Reader: They may very well be. Normally when we see that kind of new growth coming from a place other than at the growing tips of branches, it’s because the tree has been put under stress. I would suggest sitting tight until you can see if the top growth continues to grow normally – probably another month or two. If it dies back, some of these new shoots may need to become new trunks or branches. It’s not the end of the world if that happens, as the trees have large root systems that are capable to pushing strong new growth into the shoots.

DEAR NEIL: We went out yesterday to work, and it sounded like rain falling from my live oak trees. I put down some paper, and little black balls were falling from the trees by the thousands. The trees have those fuzzy little balls around their twigs. Is any of this of concern?

Dear Reader: You probably don’t have anything to worry about. Those were probably larval droppings from some insect within the tree’s canopy. I don’t know the entire life cycle of the wooly oak gall, but that might be from its larvae as they emerge, prepare to fly, mate, cause more galls and start the process over again. And there are other types of galls on live oaks as well. However, unless you can see caterpillars or other pests that are doing damage, I wouldn’t worry about them.

DEAR NEIL: As my crape myrtles leafed out this spring, I noticed that they have died back 8 or 9 inches (including the seed heads). Should I prune and remove those old heads and the small twigs?

Dear Reader: No. Tip growth of crape myrtles will always die with the first freeze in the fall. Those brittle little twigs and old seed capsules will snap off and fall to the ground as new growth gets stronger in the next couple of weeks. Don’t waste your time nipping them off.

DEAR NEIL: What would cause dwarf yaupons to be yellowing? The new growth doesn’t have its normal green color. Too much water? Alkaline soil? Too much shade?

Dear Reader: Alkaline soil could do it if your soil is definitely alkaline. In that case the small leaves will be yellowed with veins remaining dark green the longest. Older leaves will be the darkest green. Adding iron incorporated with a sulfur soil-acidifier would help over a period of time. Keep iron products off any surface that could be stained. Too much shade would cause lanky growth, but not yellowing. Too much rain is not a likely to be a problem, but it, too, would cause lanky growth or, if the soil were to stay soggy for a prolonged period of time, wilting and root damage could be the outcome.