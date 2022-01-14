Neil Sperry: Anthracnose is common problem for tomatoes

Dear Reader: I’m having trouble getting my perspective with your photo.

It looks like the cut wound is trying to heal. A roll of new bark is forming around the perimeter of the cut. That’s what we want.

However, I can’t tell if this is on an extended stub or if the trunk is nearby. It appears to be a stub, and if so, that will never heal properly.

Ideally you will leave only a short section (¼ inch, perhaps slightly more) of branch collar rather than making the cut flush with the trunk or remaining branch. It drops out of focus and I just can’t tell.

DEAR NEIL: I’m new to Texas I had pentas, bougainvillea and lantanas at our house in South Texas.

I didn’t realize the winter spell would be cold enough to get them. Now I have a lot of frazzled foliage. What is dead and what can I cut back to come back?

Dear Reader: We’re glad you’re here! The cold at the end of December was significant. It would have killed pentas. They’re annuals.