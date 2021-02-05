Neil Sperry: Azaleas require acidic soil to thrive

DEAR NEIL: We live in an area with sandy soil and we would like to plant azaleas. What kind of bed preparation will they require?

Dear Reader: Azaleas must have acidic soil (low soil pH). Soils in the Piney Woods area of East Texas fit that description, as will a few areas farther west. A soil test will tell you for sure.

Alkaline soils such as Texans encounter from Central Texas and westward, notably along I-35 and to the west, will require extensive bed preparation.

In sandy East Texas soils you would merely need to add 4 or 5 inches of organic matter (peat moss, compost, etc.) into the top foot of soil and plant your azaleas.

In the alkaline areas, however, you will need to remove 10 inches of soil and replace it with 18 or 20 inches of pure organic matter (equal amounts of sphagnum peat, for its very low pH, and finely ground pine bark mulch).

Such a mounded bed would need to be out away from the house so it didn’t block weep holes in stone and brick, but the positive side is that it would ensure perfect drainage.

Azaleas need morning sun and afternoon shade. Let your Texas Certified Nursery Professional recommend spacing for the variety you buy.