Neil Sperry: Bacterial leaf spot affects Mexican plum plant

DEAR NEIL: I’ve attached a photo of a three-shrub “hedge” of loropetalum in front of our house. It’s done well for 12 years until last fall.

It started to show signs of declining, and then February seemed to kill it. Now it’s trying to come back with small buds. Should I wait on it?

Dear Reader: If you had told me only about the winter damage, I’d be tempted to give it that second chance, but since it seemed to be going downhill prior to winter, it may have run out of steam, either because the soil wasn’t to its liking or because it had been pruned repeatedly to the same height and may have simply worn out.

It’s probably time to start over. If you were happy with it in the first place you could rework the bed and replant with more loropetalums, or you could change over to dwarf hollies, dwarf abelias, boxwoods or some other low-growing plant.

DEAR NEIL: My Shumard red oak is only leafing out on one side. The other side has no leaves at all. Is that because of the February cold? Will it all catch up? Is there anything I need to do or anyone I need to call?