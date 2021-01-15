Neil Sperry: Blooming broccoli probably planted too late

Then, every time I rework my soil, I add half that amount of each of these materials. I do not add more expanded shale each time, however. It lasts for four to five years.

DEAR NEIL: I was working for the Census Bureau in North Dakota in September. The day before I left I saw milkweeds growing wild along the rural roads. I cut one and put it in a bag in my checked baggage.

As you can see, it opened. Would I be able to grow these here in Texas, and would they attract the monarch butterflies?

Dear Reader: I can’t tell what species of milkweed you have from the photograph, but it certainly wouldn’t be difficult to plant the seeds into one of your flowerbeds in late March.

All you would have to do is scratch the surface of the soil a bit and plant the seeds just a fraction of an inch down. Water them right away and see what germinates.

You can remember how large the plants were in North Dakota, so that will give you an idea how much room to allow in your bed. And yes, if the plants grow, the monarchs will find them.

DEAR NEIL: Why would my tangerine tree be drooping and its leaves be turning a lighter shade of green?