Neil Sperry: Borers are killing Texas mountain laurel

Dear Reader: Water oaks require acidic soils, so they are adapted primarily to the eastern third of Texas. I grew up where water oaks thrive, and I love the tree.

You need to know that all oak acorns are poisonous, so it’s not just water oak acorns. Also, any species of tree can have a hollow trunk, so you certainly can’t hold that against water oaks.

So, the only limiting factor I can think of would be the soil pH. If it’s thriving for you, definitely leave it.

Oh, and by the way, some of our other popular plants are also poisonous. Consider the list: daffodils, tulips, tomato leaves, castor beans, oleanders, Carolina jessamine and azaleas, among others (but not poinsettias).

We really need to learn not to eat indiscriminately out of our landscapes.

DEAR NEIL: We have a very nice 8x8-foot garden. We used a variety of types of organic matter in preparing the soil.

One bag that I found in the garage looked rather moldy, and when we had trouble with some of our plants, I found mold in the soil in the garden.

Is it possible that the mold in the ground came from the potting soil out of that bag? What can I do to get rid of it?