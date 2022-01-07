Neil Sperry: Boxwood blight encroaching on U.S.

Dear Reader: If the splits in the trunk didn’t get any worse over the course of the summer and fall, your tree will probably be fine. Without a photograph, I really can’t predict.

My best advice is just wait and see how it looks in April and May. If it leafs out normally and grows vigorously, then you should be fine. If it stalls or dies back, then you need to consider whether you want to replace it.

DEAR NEIL: Our downtown area includes a courthouse square with a sidewalk on all four sides bounded with flowerbeds.

There have been live oaks there, but they have grown far too large. Their branches have grown into the side of the building. They also shed acorns everywhere.

Our community is trying to decide which tree would be best to replace the live oaks. We need a selection that will not grow too wide and encroach on the buildings again. What would you plant?

Dear Reader: I really would suggest that you work with a registered landscape architect who is also well-versed in local plants.