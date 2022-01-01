Neil Sperry: Buffalo grass can be good lawn option

DEAR NEIL: How well is buffalo grass suited for use as a lawn in Texas? The area where I’d like to use it is part sun/part shade. Can I get away with not watering it once it’s established?

Dear Reader: Buffalo grass is quite drought-tolerant (equal to, or slightly better than common Bermuda grass). However, in serious and prolonged droughts, it really ought to be watered occasionally to keep it at least modestly vigorous.

Part shade will be an issue. It must have full sun to do its best. The bigger problem for many people is that Bermuda frequently invades and overtakes it, especially in urban settings where Bermuda is common.

Even in arid parts of the state, as soon as we start watering, if Bermuda is present, it will grower faster than the buffalo grass. Since there are no sprays that will kill Bermuda without killing the buffalo grass as well, many of us have opted just to go with Bermuda in the first place.

DEAR NEIL: The soil in my landscape has settled away from sprinkler heads and the walk. Does it disappear? Should I be adding more?