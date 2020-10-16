Neil Sperry: Byzantine gladiolus bulbs can be planted now

Dear Reader: You really need to plant them as soon as you’re able (or get someone to help you). They send up their leaves in late winter, so they need to be in place to do so.

Hopefully you’ll get to feeling better soon.

DEAR NEIL: I planted a wisteria four years ago and it has never bloomed. It is not in the shade.

It grows well, but never any flowers. Can you help me?

Dear Reader: That’s the most common question I get about vines, and unfortunately, I have trouble coming up with one conclusive answer.

You addressed one that is a frequent part of the problem — they do best in full sun. Wisterias also must be pruned in April, after their normal blooming season.

If we prune them in the winter (the normal time to prune other woody plants), we end up cutting off all the flowerbuds.

It’s not uncommon for folks to grow them in areas with turf grass, and that’s when the vines get too much nitrogen when we feed the lawn. That comes at the expense of flowers.