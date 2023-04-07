DEAR NEIL: I was given a moth orchid for Valentine’s Day. How should I care for it? Are they difficult?

Dear Reader: In the whole world of orchids (a huge world, I might add — it’s one of the largest of all plant families), you have one of the easiest.

Also commonly known by their genus name Phalaenopsis, these beautiful orchids are epiphytes in nature. That means that they will be found growing suspended from tree trunks and in crotches of tree branches where they gain their moisture and nutrients from rainfall and from decaying organic matter that has been caught in the cervices.

All that tells us that we must grow them in very porous-planting media such as bark or a gravelly potting soil. Keep them moist but avoid overwatering.

Fertilize them a couple of times per month with a complete and balanced water-soluble plant food. Step up the feeding now that conditions are brighter.

Give them east- or south-window exposure. West windows may be too sunny, especially in summer, and north windows usually won’t admit enough light.

Your plant will begin to form clumps of additional plants. You can separate them and repot them to increase your numbers gradually, or you can increase the pot size so that the next time your plant blooms it will have several flower stems more.

DEAR NEIL: Our son lives north of Dallas. The cold spell in March dipped below freezing and he says their Chinese pistachio was browned. Will there be any long-term damage to the tree?

Dear Reader: I seriously doubt it. It will slow down the full leaf canopy by a few weeks as it revs up again for renewed spring growth, but it will definitely do so. They’re very durable trees.

DEAR NEIL: When we rake our monkey grass there is so much that is brown. Do you think it will come back? Is this due to the ice back at Christmas?

Dear Reader: Monkey grass (aka “mondograss”) has had a bad 10 months, first with last summer’s drought and then with the Christmas cold spell. It has developed a great deal of dead thatch as you describe.

I’ve had the same report from many parts of the state, and I’m also seeing it in my own landscape. The plantings that I’ve seen in person are already sending up new shoots.

Raking to get rid of the stubble is a great idea. Follow that up with a high-nitrogen fertilizer and then soak the nutrients in with a deep watering if it hasn’t rained for a week or more.

DEAR NEIL: I planted the “fruit” of a prickly pear cactus, and this is what grew from it. It doesn’t look right, but in looking at 500 photos of cacti online I didn’t find anything that matched. Can you please help me?

Dear Reader: Do a search, instead, using these key words together: “photo double pink tulip flower.” I think you’ll find this is one of the scores of varieties of beautiful double-flowering pink tulips.

As for how the bulbs got planted in your flower bed without your being aware, I’m going to have to leave that up to you.

They don’t come up from seed, and they don’t last from one year to the next. Perhaps we’re smelling a practical joker somewhere nearby? In any event, you have some lovely blooms.

DEAR NEIL: I work in a machine shop. Can I take iron filings home for my wife to use on some of her plants that apparently need iron?

Dear Reader: That form of iron won’t be of any help. It is insoluble, so it’s not available for uptake through plants’ roots.

She will want to use one of the specialty garden types of iron products available at most nurseries, hardware stores and feed stores.

For the record, I always point out the telltale symptoms of iron deficiency, because many people misidentify it and treat inappropriately.

Look for yellowed leaves with dark green veins most prominently displayed on the newest growth first. Older leaves will remain dark green because the iron has already been bound up in the chlorophyll molecules of those leaves.

DEAR NEIL: I have used dishwashing soap on my redtips to kill the spots on the leaves. Is that a good plan? I also use it on rose bushes for black spot.

Dear Reader: I am not entirely sure where the use of dishwashing detergent got its big start in the control of seemingly everything, but let it be known that it is not something I would ever recommend. Never! Not for that use.

Perhaps people are misreading my comments when I say that you should add one drop of liquid dishwashing detergent per gallon of spray such as weedkillers when you’re trying to help hold the spray on waxy or funnel-shaped leaves.

But it’s the product’s ability to break up surface tension and help distribute the spray uniformly that gets the big nod, not any actual herbicidal or insecticidal effect.

For the record, we have no control for Entomosporium fungal leaf spot on redtips (and Indian hawthorns), but there are several good products for lessening black spot invasions. Look for one with proper legal labeling from state and federal agencies.