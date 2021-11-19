Neil Sperry: Cold damage affecting Chinese tallow trees

Her new plant has grown well this year. She’s wondering how best to protect it if it gets really cold. Should she prune it and cover it, or just cover it? It would be so difficult to cover as large as it is, but we’ve heard that pruning should be left until spring.

Dear Reader: Last February’s cold isn’t likely to be repeated for many years, even decades. If her area is warm enough that prior bougainvilleas have survived, this one probably will, too.

I would wait until it was necessary to do anything. However, pruning it to keep it somewhat in bounds might be in order toward the end of the winter.

DEAR NEIL: How well will Dura Heat river birch do in Texas? I bought one in mid-October. It had spots all over its leaves.

The garden center owner said I could return it if the leaf spot proved to be impossible to control. I sprayed it with a biofungicide and then seaweed extract, but now I’m wondering if I should return it and look for a better Dura Heat birch.

It’s going into a bed where Nellie R. Stevens hollies have drowned. I thought it would be a better choice.