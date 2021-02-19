Neil Sperry: Consider other groundcover options

If the plant is healthy otherwise, you might want to repot it into fresh potting soil and fertilize it to encourage fresh growth. It should rebound on its own fairly quickly.

Most of us who have grown peace lilies have encountered this issue at least once.

DEAR NEIL: This Hick’s yew has suddenly turned brown in areas as you can see in my photo. I replaced one in a different location last summer. What might be causing this?

Dear Reader: I do not believe that this is related in any way to insects or diseases.

The “true” yews (of genus Taxus) are not all that well suited to Texas conditions. We’re about 15 degrees warmer than they would like, summer and winter.

If this happened over the fall or winter, I guess it wouldn’t be related to heat, but it still could be from the plant having gotten too dry one or more times.

Honestly, I’d recommend planting some other types of plants. You may know that I’m a holly fanatic. Dwarf Burford holly would grow to be about the same shape and size, and it would be a lot easier to maintain.