Neil Sperry: Cranberry rootworm beetle damaging leaves

Dear Reader: We haven’t been down this road before. My guess is that they will remain on the plant for a good bit longer.

If it were my loquat, I would try to clean it up sometime this fall. I would trim any dead branches out, and I would remove any errant growth that causes the plant to be misshapen.

Then I would remove as many of the brown leaves as I could reach. Hope that helps!

DEAR NEIL: All of these vincas were bought at the same time, planted in the same potting soil and cared for in the same way.

One of them now is wilting and showing steady decline. What can I do to turn it around? What is wrong with it?

Dear Reader: The close-up photo of the afflicted plant shows that it has the water mold fungus called Phytophthora. That is a very serious threat to vincas.

It attacks their stems and causes parts of the plant to wither and the rest of the plant to follow suit very quickly. The group of vincas known as Cora XDRs were bred to offer resistance to the fungus, but it can still be a problem if there is poor drainage, or if the stems are hit with splashing water filled with spores.