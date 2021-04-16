Neil Sperry: Cut back nandinas to grow them more evenly

DEAR NEIL: I have dwarf nandinas that have grown very unevenly. I admit I’m just getting around to sending my photo to you in April, but it makes it easier to see the disparity in their heights. What can I do to correct it?

Dear Reader: It works for me! I use a lot of Compacta nandina. That’s the second-tallest variety, growing up to about 42 inches, although I keep mine trimmed at 24 to 30 inches by removing the tallest half of my canes completely to the ground every winter.

That means that half are cut one year and have to send up new shoots from ground level one spring, and the other half gets the same treatment the next spring.

All that works great for me 24 years out of 25. And then there is 2021. Because my nandinas lost almost all of their foliage, I cut the canes back to within 1 inch of the soil — all of them. Every last cane.

The ground was suddenly bare. Now they are regrowing and filling back in at even heights. And the other thing you need to do to get a more uniform look is to plant your nandinas much more closely together. Perhaps at half the spacing you’ve used.

Feed them with an all-nitrogen lawn food (no weedkiller included), and keep them damp at all times. They will take it from there.