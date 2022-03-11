Neil Sperry: Disease plagues Italian cypress trees

DEAR NEIL: Like many others I lost my Italian cypress tree in last year’s cold. I liked it for its narrow and tall presence, but I’m wondering if I should replace it with another Italian cypress or select another tree or shrub instead. Any thoughts?

Dear Reader: I cannot recommend Italian cypress any longer. I’ve seen them freeze in colder parts of Texas two or three times in the past several decades, but more than that I’m now seeing them succumb to the same disease that is ruining Leyland and Arizona cypresses, Seiridium canker.

We have no effective preventive measure, nor is there a cure for that disease. As for a replacement plant, the upright junipers come with their own sets of problems (spider mites and diseases).

Lombardy poplars have very short life expectancies due to cottonwood borers and cotton root rot. Augustine ascending elms have lace bug issues and cotton root rot.

I’m stuck as far as vertical plants are concerned. Oakland hollies aren’t nearly as tall and they aren’t as dramatically upright, but they’re a lot more dependable.

It’s harder to find, but you might consider Ilex vomitoria Scarlet’s Peak yaupon holly. It’s very upright and quite handsome, growing to 12 to 14 feet tall and only 18 inches wide.

DEAR NEIL: We lost a lacebark elm to what I believe might have been Texas root rot. It died in a matter of days. Its leaves remained attached, and there was a mass of white fungal growth around the roots.

The prior homeowner had replaced a Shumard red oak that must have died of the same disease. What would be a good replacement that would not be susceptible?

Dear Reader: Don’t assume that the Shumard red oak died of Texas root rot (also known as cotton root rot). They are not especially vulnerable to it.

It’s more likely that something such as sunburn to the trunk would have killed it if it was a young tree. Oaks are some of the very best replacement trees when Texas root rot is present in the soil.

That list would include live oaks, Chinquapin oaks and bur oaks. Also cedar elms, pecans and magnolias. Avoid almost all of the “fast-growing” species of trees. Almost to a type, they are highly susceptible.

DEAR NEIL: After our crabgrass preventive pre-emergent weedkiller has been applied and before the second application is made in 90 days, when is the best time to put down a weed-and-feed?

Dear Reader: You have asked the wrong guy. I am not an advocate of weed-and-feed combination products.

I believe in fertilizers, and I believe in weedkillers. I just don’t recommend applying them at the same time.

You could use a broad-leafed weedkiller spray to kill the non-grassy weeds at any time now. Read and follow label directions carefully so that you don’t damage desirable trees and shrubs.

As for fertilizer, apply an all-nitrogen food with upwards of half the nitrogen in slow-release form. That application should be made in early or mid-April.

DEAR NEIL: I’m trying to kill stumps of some seedling trees that came up in our yard. They’re 3 to 4 inches across. How can I do that and when?

Dear Reader: This is the perfect time. Drill into the stumps to create holes the size of your pinkie finger. Blow all of the sawdust out of the holes, then fill each of them with full-strength broad-leafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D).

Let it soak into the wood of the stump so that it will be carried throughout the root system. It wouldn’t hurt if you re-filled the “reservoirs” a second time a day or two later.

DEAR NEIL: I want to plant a bed of Asian jasmine this spring, but I’ve been told that wintercreeper might be better. What do you think?

Dear Reader: Both are lovely. In fact, I have both in my own landscape.

If you’re in a colder part of the state wintercreeper might be better since it doesn’t turn brown in really cold weather.

Asian jasmine will freeze back to its stems (or even back to its roots) if temperatures fall into the teens and single digits.

Purple wintercreeper euonymus is deep green in summer, turning a handsome shade of maroon during the winter.

Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.