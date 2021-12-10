Neil Sperry: Dollarweed's presence a problem for lawn

You may very well want to remove a few more branches, but it’s best to consider each limb and perhaps have someone hold them out of the way before you make the last cuts. You can never put them back.

DEAR NEIL: I was given a box of really nice tulip bulbs a couple of days ago. I know they need to be planted around Christmas, but I also know they also need to be in the refrigerator for six or seven weeks to give them an artificial winter.

Obviously, that hasn’t been done. Is it a waste of time to plant them? The friend who gave them to me will be aware if they don’t come up and bloom next spring.

Dear Reader: Give them a try. Plant them in a massed bed 3-4 inches apart and twice as deep as the bulbs are tall. The problem with not having them “pre-chilled” is that they often will bloom on very short stems.

Hopefully we’ll have enough cold weather to fool them into thinking they’re in Holland. But, also hopefully, it won’t be as cold as last February! Good luck with them.

