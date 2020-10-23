Neil Sperry: Dwarf crape myrtles good to replace roses

DEAR NEIL: I had several rose bushes that developed rose rosette virus just as you have described. I knew that I needed to take them out right away, and I did that. Now I want to replace them.

I thought about crape myrtles, but they grow too tall. Plus, I would like something that is evergreen and that either blooms or has red berries. What would you suggest?

Dear Reader: After dealing with rose rosette virus with gardeners for more than a decade, a few years ago I finally decided that dwarf crape myrtles were the best replacement plants.

I specifically like the ones in the Petite series. There are seven or eight of them such as Petite Plum, Petite Red Embers, Petite Pinkie and others, and all grow to be about the same size as roses.

While they are deciduous, they do bloom in the same colors and for the same duration as roses. They are available (or can be ordered for you) in late spring and early summer.

If you want an evergreen of approximately the same height as roses and that would have red berries in the winter, dwarf Burford holly would be your best bet.