Neil Sperry: Fasciation causes odd look on Texas mountain laurel

However, the growth is only on one side of the trunks, that being the sides on which the buds were grafted. Does that cause the trunks to be weaker? Do I need to provide some type of supports so that they will not break in a windstorm?

Dear Reader: What an unusual question. That really does look like a weak graft in your photo. I probably would put some kind of a stout pipe or post alongside the tree to provide an extra measure of support.

I hope it will be able to grow over the decaying area and strengthen before it’s too late. It might also help if you thinned out the top growth to take away some of the weight until it can recover.

Be sure to loosen any type of strap that you use to hold the trunk against the support. Do so each year so that it won’t girdle the trunk.

DEAR NEIL: I planted a Jane magnolia in February this year. It gets morning sun and shade in the afternoon. I watered it regularly, and it was fed at the time of planting and again in September.

In July it began to look poorly. I stepped up the watering. By this fall there was new growth. The photo shows some of it at the base, but even that doesn’t look very good. Your thoughts?