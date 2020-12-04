Neil Sperry: Few nandina plants produce berries well

Dear Reader: That’s an ultimately broad question that could have dozens of answers. Please let me address those that come to mind first.

All of those plants need full sun. They all need rich, well-draining soil 12 to 15 inches deep. That soil should be made up of several inches of organic matter, including sphagnum peat moss, finely ground pine bark mulch, well-rotted manure and compost.

If your native soil is a clay soil then you would also want to add 1 inch of expanded shale as you rototill to 12 inches deep. You need to plant those crops at the appropriate time, which for a spring garden would be two to four weeks after the average date of the last killing frost.

You would need to keep them growing vigorously and fertilize them with a high-nitrogen plant food every three or four weeks. They would require regular watering, and you’d have to watch for insect and disease problems. Spider mites are common visitors, and so are several types of caterpillars.

There are some excellent reference sheets online from Texas A&M Extension Horticulture. I hope all of that helps.

DEAR NEIL: I have had a potted amaryllis bulb since last Christmas. I expected it to flower again, but it’s all lush leaves.