Neil Sperry: Freeze damage from February comes in all shapes and sizes

Dear Reader: I would definitely not be climbing onto a roof with a detergent/water mix. Yikes! What a great way to suffer a horrible fall. Whiteflies aren’t going to be controlled with detergent sprays anyway. They are some of our most difficult insect pests to eliminate. You will need to use a combination of labeled insecticides applied frequently to catch the rapidly developing generations. Also try yellow sticky traps from an organic gardening supplier. The only problem with the yellow sticky traps is that they also trap “good” bugs that are also attracted to the yellow color.

Dear Neil: What causes pecans to fall early (August and September) and be eaten up with a black fungus? We used to get 75 pounds of pecans from each of our two trees, but starting two years ago the fungus has ruined them.

Dear Reader: That’s pecan scab, and the fungus actually starts back in the spring. You need to include a labeled fungicide with each spray that you make in May and June for insect control. It’s too late to hope for control at this point in late summer.

Dear Neil: Crabgrass has gotten out of control in my lawn. I apply heavy doses of pre-emergent in spring and fall, yet I still have it. Should I spray with a grass killer and start over? I want to have a pretty bermuda lawn.

Dear Reader: Do not use a grass killer and start over! That’s excessive. Mow your lawn frequently to keep the crabgrass in check until it dies with the first freeze in a few months. (That assumes you have it identified correctly.) Then apply your pre-emergent granules at the recommended rate at the proper times in the spring. That would be two weeks prior to the average date of your last killing freeze, with a booster application 90 days later. That should keep it from germinating next year and you should be able to have the picture-perfect lawn that you’ve wanted without all the hard work of starting over. Were you to start with new bermuda from seed you’d still have crabgrass in it anyway.

