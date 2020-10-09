Neil Sperry: Fungal growth indicates internal decay

You need to be sure there is no active decay. As you can see in one of the questions above, that kind of decay can lead to big problems later. You may want to have a certified arborist look at the tree.

DEAR NEIL: I planted this Near East crape myrtle more than a year ago. It has grown well, but I’m concerned that the weight of the flowers and seed heads this fall and next year might cause it to snap.

I bought a steel stake. Should I drive it in along the trunk to secure it?

Dear Reader: I don’t believe you will need to stake the tree. What you will need to do is encourage the third trunk to come up to the left to counterbalance the growth that is off to the right.

It probably will send up a shoot from the trunk that you can train next year. I see two small stems there now, but I’m not sure either of them is vigorous enough to do what I’m hoping you can accomplish.

In the meanwhile, I would probably use hand shears to remove some of the shoots that go off to the right, either partially or entirely. My goal would be to make the plant more columnar.

I don’t know if you’re aware, but Near East is one of the oldest named varieties of crape myrtles in the nursery trade. It dates back into the 1800s. What a lovely color. Nice choice!

