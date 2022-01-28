Neil Sperry: Get arborist to check growth on live oak's limbs

When I try to pull it out, I pull up runners of the St. Augustine with it. Is there a way to remove it from my lawn?

Dear Reader: All types of liriope do eventually spread, some just more rapidly than others. I have had very good luck in the same situation by using the green metal edging that you can buy in nurseries and hardware stores.

I actually make an outer boundary and an inner boundary with the edging. I drive it into the ground almost flush with the soil surface. My liriope and its sister, monkey grass, rarely sneak past it.

I have actually used the edging to keep those two groundcovers separated from one another. You might try applying a broad-leafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) to the liriope in your turf area, but you’ll need to do so with a foam rubber paintbrush to avoid drift getting where you don’t want the herbicide.

DEAR NEIL: I love zucchini and use it in many different recipes, but since I moved to Texas I’ve been unable to grow it.

I always thought it was the easiest of all vegetables. I get all male flowers, so obviously I never get any fruit. And then something eats the leaves down to the stalks. What can I do?